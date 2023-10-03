We have played WarioWare: Move It! on Nintendo Switch and we have remembered why the Wii was an excellent console.

We all wanted the same old WarioWare to return: after a notable experiment on Switch with Get It Together!, Nintendo returns to the original essence of the saga in Move It!. The spirit of Wii returns in a party game with some hardcore touches that will delight the most demanding players. We tell you our first impressions after playing the new WarioWario: Move It! for Nintendo Switch.

Hold the pose

The WarioWare experience goes beyond other Nintendo party games. We are not looking at a title like Mario Party, which seeks basic group entertainment with original mini-games.

In WarioWare everything must be absurdand it is the first thing that has caught our attention about Move It!: it has the best of Wario games with a new story making the most of the characters.

Wario and his WarioWare friends arrive on a tropical island where some relics will test their skills with mini-games. These relics are the JoyCon, which will be used resolving situations in record time moving them in different ways.

Story Mode is compatible with two-player mode, and we believe that is how WarioWare: Move It! will be most enjoyed. They will be Two JoyCons required per person to playbut we believe that its use is more than justified.

This WarioWare is based the use of poses, which will be used to solve various situations. For example, the Sumo pose, with the two JoyCon resting on the knees, can be used to make a drawing with the butt, to catch fish with the legs or to imitate a sumo step. A very intelligent game approach that does not change the original core of the game, but at the same time feels fresh and different.

Wario is not Mario Party

But WarioWare, above all, is a party style multiplayer game. We were able to try a curious four-player board mode in which the mini-games happen quickly and anyone can enjoy them.

It does not place special emphasis on the board itself, but rather drops the weight on the minigames to generate fast and direct fun. So much so that the style and character of traditional Wario minigames has been sacrificed to summarize it in more generic environments and screens divided into four parts.

The board itself is an excuse to play mini-games as a group and compete to see who can get the most points.

The essence is the same as in the story mode games, although It does not convey the same sensations of playing a Wario game. Although it may not seem like it, the setting and the universe that surrounds WarioWare is more important than it seems.

A trip to the best of Wii

There is still a long way to go until the release of WarioWare: Move It! on November 3, but this first contact has made its intentions clear to us.

This WarioWare game seeks to revive the crazy spirit of the Wii with more precision than ever thanks to the JoyCon, innovating with game mechanics such as poses, but maintaining the freneticism of its mini-games.

The story mode has given us excellent sensations. Experiments are stopped to innovate without touching the classic base of WarioWare. A complete success.

We are still somewhat confused by How will exclusive two-player games that require two pairs of JoyCon be managed?, in conjunction with four-player minigames that require four independent JoyCons. For now, we are left with pleasant sensations, especially from the first ones.

Mark November 3 on your calendar to escape with Wario and his friends to their last party on Nintendo Switch.