The customization options that different companies offer today are something to be appreciated by those who always look for variety in their gaming setups. In this sense, both Microsoft and Nintendo have taken it very seriously, something that is especially evident when seeing the number of colors and designs they offer. your controls for Xbox Series and Nintendo Switchrespectively.

Nintendo Joy-Con Purple Green

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Both companies already offer the possibility of choosing countless options, something that stands out considerably in the Nintendo console. This is because the mere use of one or another color can “almost completely” change the appearance of the console, as long as we use it in a portable way. And if you are a lover of pastel tones, right now we can find these Purple and green Joy-Con on sale on Amazon, for a price of 64.90 euros.

With a RRP of 79.90 euros, right now we can get this Joy-Con pack with almost 20% discount, which translates into a direct saving of about 15 euros. In addition to the fact that it is currently Amazon’s best seller in Nintendo Switch products, it is also a fantastic opportunity because it is close to its historical minimum price for just a few euros.

As for the controls themselves, as their name indicates, they have a pastel purple and green color, corresponding to the left and right controller, respectively. It is an ideal option for those looking for less garish colors than those usually offered by the Japanese company, since in terms of functionality are exactly identical to those we find in the console.

Image | Nintendo

