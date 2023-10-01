What we could call a lack of respect towards fans who only watch the anime.

Duolingo has published a meme that can be considered a spoiler for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen is considered one of the best anime in history, and no wonder, given that it managed to make a large number of users fall in love with its first season, for now with the premiere of the second one even surpasses itself with the long-awaited Shibuya arc. Precisely because this work is so popular we can say that it is common to find spoilers on social networks, but until now we have not seen anything similar to what happened with the recent events of the manga on which the anime itself is based.

Of course, we won’t say what the spoiler is, nor will you find any of the posts here. They can reveal to you what will happen much later in the story of this series, but you should know that you are not safe anywhere. Even the official X account of Duolingo, the renowned platform for learning languages, has published what we could call a meme, with which many users can connect the dots and discover the big spoiler already mentioned.

In this last case, we can say that it is more crypticand not everyone will be able to find out what it is about, but if you want to avoid knowing about these events, we recommend that you stay away from social networks for a few weeks, especially X, Instagram and TikTok, which is where we are seeing the most spoilers these days .

And we will continue to see spoilers for the next few weeks

We are not going to tell you the exact reason, but the truth is that it is likely that in the coming weeks we will continue watching Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers on social networks. This is something that does not affect all of us who read the manga, but it is frustrating for users who only watch the anime, which is why we could even classify it as a lack of respect towards them.

Unfortunately, and as we have already said, for certain reasons it is likely that this situation will continue for several more weeks, so due to the lack of necessary civility on the part of some users, we recommend that you decide to leave these platforms. until this whole wave of spoilers has passed at once.

