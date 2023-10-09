We are in October, but the temperatures are typical of summer. And the point is that we cannot even be surprised. 225 days. These are the days that Spain has been immersed in a positive anomaly with respect to its average temperature 1971-2000. Dominic Royé’s graph is devastatingbut if we review the data the issue is even worse.

A country on fire. Only during this 2023, Spain It’s been 28 days on average national in heat wave conditions. That is almost an entire month above 95% of the daily maximum temperatures of the months of July and August of the period 1971-2000. One month. One month at the national level, but in the southeast It’s been more than 51 days.

225 days. In the graph, you can see at a glance what 2023 has been like at a thermal level. There are the four heat waves that we have suffered, the episodes of high temperatures that have harassed the countryside during the spring and even the drop in temperatures that, in March, caused a shortage of vegetables throughout Europe. That is, the graph speaks for itself.

There are days and days with temperatures above average (up to eight degrees above average!); That is to say, they are one of the worst news we can come across: because, except in the most intense parts of summer, it means “having good weather” all year round.

But in the context of a very long drought and in the middle of an economic crisis that has skyrocketed the price of everything that could be skyrocketed, too much “good weather” (especially if there is a lack of water) becomes a curse that threatens to overthrow entire sectors. And, as soon as we look at the continental or planetary data, we see that it is not an isolated fact.

An unprecedented September. And, according to Copernicus data, the month of September 2023 had a temperature anomaly that we had never seen in instrumental times: we are talking about 1.7°C above pre-industrial levels and 0.5°C above the previous record.

The jump is so brutal that scientists are baffled. There is no doubt that there are many factors at play (the increase in greenhouse gas emissions, El Niño, the eruption of Hunga Tonga, the increase in solar activity, the reduction in pollution levels due to the new shipping fuel marina), but only one thing stands out: the poles.

The poles? According to González Alemán, the data suggests that the source of the extraordinary warming points to the polar regions. Sea ice extent ranked fifth lowest (18% below average) and, in fact, Antarctic sea ice extent has been (surprisingly) low for this time of year.

Many questions. Too many. However, what we have (mostly) are unknowns. Hypotheses and unknowns. September has taken everyone by surprise and no one is very clear what is going to happen in October. Although we do know that, regardless of the possible records, the trend is bad. As of today, El Niño already has more than 70% chance of becoming very intense in the coming months. And that, of course, is going to skyrocket temperatures.

In the coming days, the anticyclonic blockade will dissipate and a deep Atlantic storm will hit the peninsula. It’s good news: The situation is so bad that almost everything is good news. However, the fears of meteorologists go a little further: what will happen after this small storm? Will autumn begin or will 2023 continue to surprise us all?

