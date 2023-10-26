In today’s digital world, the threat of identity theft and theft of personal information are constant risks that we must all face. Today, a campaign of phishing that impersonates the National Mint and Stamp Factory (FNMT) and the Tax Agency (AEAT) and puts your personal data at risk.

In this phishing campaign, cybercriminals impersonate the FNMT and the AEAT to deceive victims. The fraudulent emails have been designed to look like official communications, but contain typos and lack genuine corporate logos. You can see examples below:

INCIB

Messages alert recipients to critical issues such as the “Expiration of your FNMT Certificate” or a “Notification Notice” from the AEAT. The emails persuade users to download seemingly important attachments, but which actually contain a dangerous virus known as ‘GuLoader/Agent Tesla’.

Attachments detected in this phishing campaign are:

“AEATNotificationNotice.rar”. “TaxAgency.rar”. “CertificateFNMT.rar”.

What to do if you have downloaded the files

Opening these files and following the instructions in the email exposes your device to a stealer infection. This could result in the theft of personal and financial information. If you have received a suspicious email from the FNMT or the AEAT, it is crucial to take immediate measures to protect your data and devices:

If you have not downloaded any attachments or provided personal information, mark the email as spam and delete it from your inbox. If you have downloaded the attached file, but have not run it, delete the file from both the downloads folder and the recycle bin.

If you have downloaded and run the file, disconnect your device from the home network to prevent the spread of malware. Change your passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and run a full scan with an updated antivirus.

Consider formatting your device or reset it to factory settings if you suspect it might still be infected. Make sure to make regular backups to restore files before the infection.

In an increasingly dangerous digital world, prevention and prudence are your best allies to protect your personal and financial data. Stay alert and share this information with your loved ones to help protect more people from possible cyber attacks. Your online security is everyone’s responsibility.