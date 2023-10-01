All kinds of genres, all kinds of themes, all kinds of stories. Scams pursued by the FBI with McMillions or biographies of athletes like Cassius Clay. All type of topics and exclusive stories on HBO to which we can get hooked in single-episode movies or in docuseries to get hooked on chapter after chapteror until we find out what happened.

Crime and Disappearance in Atlanta: The Lost Boys

During the 1970s and 1980s, almost thirty children and teenagers disappeared in Atlanta. African American children and adolescents who disappeared and, some of them, turned up dead. The victims were between 9 and 28 years old. and they disappeared in about three years: from 1979 to 1981. That is what this five-episode HBO docuseries investigates in which we will see a portrait of the Atlanta of the time, testimony from relatives but also testimonies from FBI agents and police officers who faced the case.

Watch Crime and the Disappearance in Atlanta: The Lost Boys on HBO Max

Hunting Bin Laden

If you are over twenty years old you will remember what the figure of Osama Bin Landen meant. In May 2011 he was found and executed. But until we got to that moment, until we got to that point, there were years of study and searching. This almost two-hour HBO documentary seeks to show us what those two decades were like since the CIA targeted Bin Laden before the entire world heard about him. Based on the book Manhunt about journalism, a real thriller with testimonies, information and terrorism. With statements, with archive images, with special operations…

Watch The Hunt for Bin Laden on HBO Max

Abortion: Stories Women Tell

Abortion is one of the most controversial topics even in 2021 and that is what this hour and a half HBO documentary is about. From the point of view of women who do not want to continue with their unwanted pregnancy, from the point of view of activists from all over the world who defend abortion. But also from the point of view of the medical staff. They are the ones who give their opinion, who are given a voice. Both on one side and the other. Those who defend abortion and those who defend against abortion. A debate turned into a documentary of an hour and a half episode and original from HBO. Their stories, their problems…

Ver Abortion: Stories Women Tell en HBO Max

Ali and Cavett

Boxing lovers have one of the best HBO documentaries in Ali and Cavett. Through appearances in the Dick Cavett’s hit show we will go on a tour for the life of the boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. A life full of controversies, decisions, statements and social struggles beyond the ring. An hour and a half of documentary available on HBO in which we will see unpublished statements, interviews, relevant personalities from the world of boxing.

Watch Ali and Cavett on HBO Max

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher has given life to Princess Leia but both she and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, They are two of the most important actresses of recent decades and these two film icons are the protagonists of the documentary Bright Lights, one of the best HBO documentaries for Hollywood lovers. Furthermore, both They died suddenly in December 2016 and this 2017 documentary is filmed just before to take us into their world, their lives, their relationship.

Ver Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds en HBO Max

Exterminate all the savages

In four parts, this 2021 documentary seeks to take “a trip back in time to the darkest moments of humanity.” Raoul Peck is the director of this original HBO documentary which seeks to condemn colonialism, investigate the side “exploitative and genocidal”. Four parts, four hours of consequences and essay on colonialism in Europe and the United States. A deep analysis of colonization in which we will see everything from family films and memories to documentary images or recreations from different moments of colonization.

Watch Exterminate All the Savages on HBO Max

McMillion$

Six episodes of a documentary that takes us back to the 90s to analyze the business and Uncle Jerry scams. Uncle Jerry has managed to win millions of dollars in prizes by stealing chips and choosing winners in McDonalds Monopoly. Traps turned into an elaborate mafia that has linked all kinds of personalities and that caused alert in the FBI to discover what was happening with Uncle Jerry and how many were involved in this scam, in this mafia of fraudulent benefits that began among friends and family but that ended ex-convicts with mafia ties and conspirators. Six one-hour episodes where, as is usual in documentaries, we will have exclusive statements from witnesses, FBI agents, and people related to the case.

Ver McMillion$ en HBO Max