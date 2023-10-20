“You don’t even know what to buy anymore.” Yes, let’s admit that one of the most heard phrases when talking about cars today is partly right. But, of course, it is no less true that we can see the glass half full and respond with: “luckily, there have never been so many options to buy”.

Because we may get saturated when we receive news about a possible ban on the sale of cars with combustion engines in 2035 (not their use), news about restrictions in the center of large cities or, simply, the possibility that in the future we can only use them if we use an electric motor.

But let’s be realistic. We are in Spain in 2023. And, in fact, only a small part of the cities have activated the “non-negotiable” and “impossible to delay” low emission zones. Therefore, because each family is a world and because each one has its own particularities, the FATHER wanted to analyze in a study what the cost per kilometer of each type of technology is.

The OCU results: better, electric (with buts and buts)

The Spanish Consumer Organization wanted to demonstrate which is the most interesting technology depending on the kilometers we travel. To do this, it has tried to compare the real cost per kilometer of each technology, choosing an average type vehicle, with equal power for all technologies.

As for the cost of energy or fuel, the following figures have been collected:

Gasoline: 1.63 euros/l Diesel: 1.48 euros/l LPG: 0.95 euros/l Electricity: 0.2 euros/kWh

With this data in hand, according to the OCU, an electric car takes about 85,000 kilometers in amortizing the extra cost compared to a gasoline car. The plug-in hybrid is in a better position, since 70,000 kilometers would be needed (assuming a general consumption of 70% with the electric motor and 30% with the gasoline engine) and a self-charging hybrid would not pay for itself until after 110,000 kilometers. The complete data is as follows:

Source: OCU

A more complex approach than it seems

Although the OCU study can give us a rough idea of ​​which technology is the most interesting for us, the truth is that there are many small asterisks that we must take into account.

Firstly, the organization ensures that it has applied the same fixed costs insurance and maintenance for all technologies. We understand that the study is a general approximation but this does not make much sense when we talk about an electric car, since maintenance in this case is zero and we would be applying an extra cost that, in reality, does not have compared to a gasoline car.

On the negative side for the electric car, the extra cost of 7,000 euros applied to the purchase seems short. For example, an electric Hyundai Kona has exactly that extra cost compared to a gasoline car with a similar engine (there is no direct transfer) but the 48 kWh battery greatly limits the final autonomy and the possibilities of traveling and taking advantage of the vehicle outside the city.

Furthermore, a new approach taking into account the MOVES III Plan, assuming that the client will receive the 7,000 euros direct discount. However, this is not entirely true since it is an aid that must be indicated in the Income Tax Return and that, therefore, will vary depending on the economy of each buyer.

At Xataka we have a more approximate calculator to know how long it takes to pay off an electric car compared to a combustion car, where you can specify the money for each model and compare it with another gasoline one, taking into account the maintenance of one or the other. Thus, with 10,000 km per year, a gasoline Peugeot 208 will still cost just over 2,000 euros after a decade. On the contrary, the more we increase the kilometers, the greater the electric savings. In 30,000 kilometers, the electric Peugeot 208 saves more than 13,000 euros compared to the combustion engine after a decade.

Furthermore, as we said before, It will depend a lot on the use that we give to each vehicle. A plug-in hybrid, for example, makes sense if we use it exclusively in electric mode on a daily basis and use the combustion engine as little as possible, so the savings could be greater.

A diesel is interesting if we drive many kilometers on the road and move it less around the city. Its maintenance is more expensive than a gasoline one but it can pay off in the long term. However, if we drive many kilometers in an urban environment, with the engine stopping every so often, we will be buying tickets to have a problem with the particle filter.

Likewise, in the city we will get much more benefit from a self-charging hybrid car than from a gasoline vehicle. If most of the kilometers we do are on the highway, the amortization will take much longer to arrive than if we do those kilometers mostly in the city, where the hybrid shines brighter.

In short, the OCU report gives us an approximate figure of what we can expect from each technology to understand what is most worthwhile. However, if we hesitate between one or the other car, our advice is still based on three principles: how much money I have to spend, what is the usual use of the car and how many kilometers I do per year. From here, it’s time to do the math.

