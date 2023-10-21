You open the mailbox at home, and you see a mysterious package that you have not ordered. In his previous there is a smart watch. An included message indicates that it is a gift, a promotion of the product in question. The first instinct is to try it, but it’s a bad idea.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the United States Army (CID) has detected the sending of smartwatches and headphones without requesting them, through the mailbox, as if it were a promotion of free products for testing.

When you turn them on, these smart watches automatically connect to a WiFi network or the mobile phone they find, which makes researchers suspect that it contains some type of malware or spyware, with the aim of spying on or obtaining your personal data. It is similar to what has happened with USB pendrives appearing in mailboxes.

The researchers also do not rule out that these are scams associated with Amazon reviews, as is happening with headphones. This is what experts call Brushing.

Scams and malware in the mailbox

Smartwatches have evolved a lot in recent years. Before, they were not very powerful devices, with hardly any memory, that depended completely on the mobile phone. But now smart watches are increasingly independent of mobile phones. They can run their own apps, and have microphones to answer calls. And that makes them more dangerous.

A smartwatch of unknown origin may contain malware to spy on accounts and banking details via mobile. It is also capable of installing spy software to listen to conversations through the microphone, or track content through the mobile.

Another type of scam called Brushing has to do with Amazon reviews. A scam seller creates an account on Amazon with your name and address, data that is easy to obtain. It adds its own payment system, often inoperative. But it is enough to create an Amazon account.

After sends your product to your home by mail, for free, through that fake Amazon account, with a message indicating that it is a promotion. The product may not have malware or any other nastiness, although it will likely be of very poor quality.

The problem is that The scammer will be using your name to post a 5-star review on Amazon. And since the verified purchase mark appears, because it was actually sent to you, it seems that the review is authentic.

As the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) itself explains, If you receive unsolicited technology products in the mailbox, such as a smart watch or headphones, do not use them. Report it to the Post Office or the Police so they can investigate the origin, and check that there are no fake reviews with your name for that product, on Amazon and similar.