If you want to sleep better at night, using Netflix is ​​an option to meditate or get to rest thanks to its different guided meditation guides that maybe you didn’t know.

Headspace Guide

There are two guides that we can use to relax or rest better: the “Headspace Guide to Meditation” and “Headspasace Guide to Sleeping Well.” Both are series of seven or eight episodes available between 15 or 20 minutes for each chapter. What they allow, through cartoons and in a simple way, is to explain to you what steps you must follow to be able to rest better or relax at night.

Among the chapters we can find how to improve sleep quality, why turn off your phone at night, what the world of dreams is like, what happens with sleeping pills, how to say goodbye to insomnia or what our ideal sleep pattern is. Episodes of less than half an hour that will help us sleep better or understand why we don’t rest.

In addition, we can also learn to meditate with “Headspace Guide to Meditation”. We can watch episodes of about twenty minutes where they will teach us everything we need to know as well as the benefits of meditation, what techniques to use or guided sessions. We will learn tricks and tips to start meditating in all our aspects of life. We can learn to manage pain, anger, manage stress, take control or even techniques to be kinder to others through meditation.

Relax your mind interactive

Beyond series or programs where we learn to relax or meditate, Netflix also has an interactive chapter that we can watch before going to sleep to follow the steps and get go to bed relaxed and overcome insomnia. “Relax your mind interactive episode” is, as its name suggests, an interactive episode that adapts to you and adapts to your mood when you watch it because it will change as you choose options or make decisions while you watch it.

The first thing it will ask is a series of questions about what you want to do: meditate, relax or sleep well. Once we have chosen that we want to sleep well, we can choose between different options: gentle waves, night train, crackling of the fire… When you choose, the Netflix episode will guide you through a story with a relaxing and melodious voice until you manage to fall asleep each time. evening.

Other options

In addition, there are other options that can help us disconnect and relax before going to sleep. For example, within the Nike Training Club category and catalog we find a section of yoga exercises that we can do from home. Yoga classes for all levels and for all audiences that we can do in less than twenty minutes.

All you have to do is choose from all the available options to suit what you want: morning stretching, relaxing afternoon sequence, floor to sky sequence…