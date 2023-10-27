Since it came onto the market a few years ago, specifically in 2019, the Flipper Zero has become a top seller for technology enthusiasts and hacking fans.

This device, which resembles the iconic Tamagotchi from the 90s, has gained widespread popularity for making the world of hacking accessible to everyone and, in certain cases, even fun.

Anyone who has seen the videos that show users hacking everything from their own cars to smart devices, televisions, cell phones and even traffic lights has surely felt the itch to try it.

At around $170, it’s not exactly a big expense for those interested in technology. However, This fame has raised both love and hate among society. Without going any further, Amazon has directly decided to stop selling this product.

Amazon and countries like Brazil or the US are beginning to turn their backs on Flipper Zero

Some argue that this device makes piracy too accessible, allowing even people with basic knowledge to manipulate devices as they wish. Others argue that it is a tool that will undoubtedly be used largely for illegal purposes.

As mentioned before, Amazon precisely belongs to this group and considers that the device can be used as a credit card skimmer, that is, it is capable of extracting data to transfer it to a fake card or even use it to its advantage, which which undoubtedly poses significant security risks.

Law enforcement has also been keeping a close eye on the Flipper Zero. In August, South Dakota police reportedly issued a warning to other agencies about the possibility of it being used to hack into energy grids. Besides, In several countries, including the United States and Brazil, police have confiscated shipments of Flipper Zero.

Without going any further, yesterday a new use for this little “toy” was discovered. A third-party firmware called Xtrem allows Flipper Zero to carry out denial of service attacks on Android devicesbombarding a cell phone with notifications when it is in range of the Flipper Zero.

On the other hand, it is also capable of doing the same in Windows, generating notifications from the system tray, taking advantage of a function called Swift Pair. It seems more than logical that, seeing all these episodes, which surely will not stop growing, many businesses and even countries will probably say no to the purchase of Flipper Zero.