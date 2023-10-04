When a new controller comes out of our main console, many of us want to succumb to the desire to purchase it, especially if it has a different design than what we are used to. This is something that Xbox has played with a lot and well in recent years, offering countless controller designseither with different colors or as a reason for the release of a new game.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green

In fact, Xbox goes so far that there are few colors left to complete the chromatic range on its controllers. In fact, one of the designs that it launched a while ago is the one that “pays tribute” to the brand’s color, with a green that will be liked by fans of the brand. We speak neither more nor less than Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Greenwhich is now reduced at PcComponentes to a price of 45.99 euros.

With a recommended retail price of 64.98 euros, the device currently has a discount of almost 30%. In fact, thanks to this PcComponentes Orange Days offer, we are facing the historical minimum price of this model in the establishment. Therefore, it is the ideal opportunity to get an extra controller for our gaming setup.

As for the controller itself, what stands out above the rest is its design totally green on the front, which not only features the chassis of the device, but also extends to the joystick mushrooms and all its buttons. On the other hand, the back is completely white, except for the trigger area, which is presented in charcoal black. In terms of functionality, it is exactly identical to the Xbox Series X controller that comes with the console.

