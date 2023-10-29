Those who buy the game in physical format will have to download a patch that takes up a lot of space.

In just a couple of weeks, on November 14, Hogwarts Legacy will be available for Nintendo Switch, and WB Games has confirmed that there will be a pretty heavy patch on release day. It doesn’t matter if you buy the physical version, you will have to download it. But not only will you have to download this patch, but also the package that contains the language. Between both things you will have to have about 10 GB free, either in the internal memory or microSD.

The version of Hogwarts Legacy for the Nintendo console has been a long time coming, and the graphics section has a lot to do with it. It’s an open world RPG with a very high level of detail, so Making the port for Nintendo Switch has not had to be easy for Avalanche Software. Luckily, the wait is coming to an end. If you are interested in getting it, you can pre-order it on the Nintendo eShop. The standard edition costs 59.99 euros and the Digital Deluxe 69.99 euros.

Day 1 patch of approximately 7 GB for those who purchase the physical edition

All those who buy Hogwarts Legacy in physical format will have to download a patch of about 7 GB, although WB Games recommends having at least 8 GB free. And if that was not enough, each language pack occupies 1.5 GB, and is downloaded separately. The size of the digital version will be approximately 15 GB (it already comes with the patch). This may not surprise anyone considering how busy the game is on other platforms. In fact, it might even seem like little to us. Without going any further, on Xbox Series X|S the download has an approximate size of 50 GB.

Finally, it is worth remembering that Hogwarts Legacy is inspired by the Harry Potter saga books. What’s more, the entire game takes place during 19th century Hogwarts. You are a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry who holds the key to an ancient secret that he believes threatens to destroy the magical world. throughout the adventure epic battles await you against mages, trolls and other enemies that will test your skills.

