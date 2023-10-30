Do you miss the classic Sonic games? Sonic Superstars rescues all that, and improves it with new graphics and mechanics.

What a great time to be a fan of 2D platformers! If, furthermore, you are one of those people who has always had a love for speed and the color blue, you surely have your eyes set on the new Sonic game. Nintendo Switch already has in its catalog Sonic Superstarsa 2D platform game that was released last October the 17th and that rescues the classic style with a modern layer.

But, Is it really a good adventure for long-time fans? Do you have what it takes to attract new players? The short answer we can give you is a resounding yes. The long answer is a combination of classic factors, seasoned with new and original mechanics, which we want to talk to you about in more detail, because Sonic Superstars is an ode to Sonic’s best adventures.

The most classic Sonic returns better than ever

Do you remember the original Sonic? SEGA’s blue hedgehog was the work of the Japanese designer Naoto Oshima, who was also responsible for the original design of Dr. Robotnik or Eggman. Therefore, the fact that one of the first news about Sonic Superstars was the return of the hedgehog’s “father” as producer of the new game was quite a declaration of intent. Arzestthe development team, was coming for it.

And, although it is also committed to innovation, Sonic Superstars is a back to Sonic’s roots. A return to the 90s and the Mega-Drive or Genesis era in which speed is everything, as well as the desire to discover the secrets hidden in each level. Those who discovered the platform genre at that time are going to experience a trip back in time here, because Superstars brings all that back, with some renewed graphics y new mechanicsbut without forgetting what made this beloved blue hedgehog great.

Know what pressing down + jump is to kick off the frenzy of the loops and jumps, the sound of the Rings when hit by a treacherous enemy, the little animals released when defeating the boss on duty… The 3D aspect may keep us in the present, but the heart of this adventure makes Putting yourself at the controls is like returning home, to the past.

The feeling when playing it is surprisingly faithful to the titles with which it all began. Sonic retains his original jump and acceleration, Knuckles slows down in the same way when he stops gliding, even Tails has the same inertia when he flies with his two tails. There is enormous respect for the original games that demonstrates at the same time that they continue to control themselves great no matter how much time passes.

Winks only suitable for true fans!

At the gameplay level, the central scheme of Sonic Superstars is faithful to its origins, but this game hides much more for those who are true fans of the hedgehog Superstars brings so many winks and references to the universe that Sonic has built during all these years that his followers are going to enjoy it so much.

Some are clearer and more obvious, such as the fact that Fang returns as an enemy after his fleeting appearance in the mythical Sonic Triple Trouble, but others are more demanding. Do you remember the original powers of the Emeralds? The Sonic animated series showed how one of the Emeralds gave the gift of invisibility, and here you can see it first-hand, although we will talk about that better later.

There are small details that imply a lot and that are a love letter to the story of the hedgehog. Without going any further, Sonic Superstars allows you to play with what the SEGA mascot looked like before he was even a hedgehog, when he was Sonic the Rabbit, thanks to the skins what’s in the title.

And the thing does not stop there, there is darker references y modern, such as the presence of Tails Doll in one of the levels, and others much more current, such as the connection with Sonic Frontiers. Players who have been running hand in hand with this character for years will hunt for many of these details, but SEGA and Arzest have managed to add other more current references for that audience that has connected with the character more recently.

Innovation and nostalgia, at hand

We’ve talked about using the powers of an Emerald before, and now it’s time to delve into that. Anyone who has tried at least one Sonic game will know that the power of Emeralds allows our hedgehog to become your super versionbut have you never been curious to know what each Emerald can do separately?

These precious stones are one of the pillars of this saga, and they are finally going to have more relevance, also becoming the great novelty of the Sonic Superstars mechanics. Leaving aside the crazy surprises that can be found in some levels, such as the pixelated versions of the protagonists or the transformation into jellyfish, the Emerald Powers they bring a Additional twist to the mechanics of the 2D Sonic games.

As usual, there are 7 Emeralds of different colors and, this time, all of them are accessible from a menu that is activated with a button. So, you can use for example the Purple Emerald Power of Vision and detect hidden platforms; he Avatar Power of the Blue Emerald, which launches clones of your character to attack the enemy. Or better yet, the Aquatic Power of the Cyan Emeraldwith which you can swim and dive for a while. Finally Sonic can move like a fish in water!

Putting them all together brings with it a surprise that you surely already imagined, and that is even more surprising with the special addition of this installment. But this time, the Emeralds make more sense than ever in Sonic Superstars and they charge the prominence that they have deserved for decades. The key to innovating Sonic’s gameplay was always there, completely reinventing the way you play with a new layer of mechanics perfect for discovering the secrets of each level, or for destroying your time stamps by beating it at full speed.

And there is much more, such as skins to customize the characters, the new multiplayer mode, the Battle Mode with robots with modifiable parts, the perfect animation sequences to immerse yourself in the adventure and other surprises. Sonic Superstars expands its possibilities like never beforerespecting 100% its roots while committed to evolving, with a perfect balance between past and future that you will enjoy to the fullest.

