There is nothing written about alliances. Neither in war, nor in the fields from which tons of rice, wheat, rye and corn come every year that help us supply our tables. This has just been clearly confirmed by a team of researchers from Colorado State University (CSU) who, after analyzing global cereal production, have reached a conclusion as curious as it is revealing: neither fertilizers nor brand-new John Deere tractors with AI and satellite communication. When it comes to growing crops, the great ally of farmers is another.

Who is it? The earthworm, without a doubt.

Our allies the worms. That earthworms play an important role in some of our most valuable agricultural crops is an idea that we could already intuit. What a team of CSU researchers has done now is go beyond that hunch to put exact figures on it, at a global level.

And the data is striking to say the least. According to his conclusions, reflected in an article that has just been published in the journal Nature Communications, these small and elusive annelids help a significant part of the production of cereals and legumes that leave our fields every year.





How much, exactly? “Our results indicate that earthworms contribute approximately 6.5% of global cereal production – corn, rice, wheat, barley – and 2.3% of legume production, which is equivalent to more than 140 million of metric tons annually,” researchers Steven J. Fonte, Marian Hsieh and Nathaiel D. Mueller clarify in their article.

As if the reference were not revealing enough, the University of Colorado provides another illustrative fact: 140 million metric tons annually is, more or less, an amount comparable to the cereals – rice, wheat, oats, barley and corn – grown by Russia, the fourth world producer.

Why do they play that role? For the work they do. Earthworms contribute to the health of soils, their structure, water uptake and the rotation of organic matter, which also makes it easier for plants to have more nutrients during their development. The CSU research is not the first to point in that direction. Previous analyzes have already shown that these elusive annelids can facilitate the production of hormones that help plants grow and protect themselves from common pathogens in the soil.

That their role is important does not mean, however, the researchers clarify, that they are in favor of moving worms to places where they are not widespread. Its purpose is another: to show that “better management of soil biology” where there are already worms can help improve crops with fewer agrochemicals.

Is it the same all over the world? Absolutely. And that is another of the interesting readings that the CSU study leaves behind. The “contribution” of worms to crops is most significant in the “global south”, where farmers have fewer fertilizers and pesticides and show a greater dependence on organic matter, such as manure and crop residues.

Their calculations link earthworms with around 10% of cereal yields in sub-Saharan Africa and 8% in Latin America and the Caribbean. “Earthworms are contributing a lot in these areas, where we have less chemical inputs,” explains Steven Fonte.

A small help… and valuable. Small due to the size of these annelids, understand; not for his contribution. If the study by Fonte and the rest of his CSU colleagues is useful for anything, it is to vindicate the contribution of earthworms in cereal and legume crops, an idea that other studies had already introduced. The university itself recalls that some estimates indicate that they can increase the general productivity of plants by around 25%.

“This is the first effort that I’m aware of that tries to take a piece of soil biodiversity and say, ‘This is its value; what it’s giving us on a global scale,'” reflects Fonte, a professor of agroecosystem ecology. For his analysis, he and his colleagues analyzed the impact of earthworms on four cereal crops: rice, corn, wheat and barley, in addition to a set of legumes that included soybeans, chickpeas, lentils or alfalfa.

The importance of soils. Here is another of the ideas that the article leaves out. Beyond the more or less important role of earthworms, the CSU study shows the importance of land and the variety of creatures to which it serves as a home. “Soils are a complex habitat, but in reality there have been very few efforts to understand what that biodiversity means for the global performance of our crops,” says Fonte.

“If we manage them in a more sustainable way, we will be able to take better advantage of this biodiversity and produce more sustainable agroecosystems,” adds the expert. There is already research on the table that ensures that soils contain up to half of the world’s biodiversity, far from the 25% that was previously estimated.

