Not long ago (right now, in many parts of the world, for many people), time was much more than an elevator conversation. Whether it rains or not, whether it freezes or not, whether the temperature rises or remains cool, is a matter of life or death. And that’s scary. Very afraid. A fear that eats you up and doesn’t let you sleep. A fear, a very human need to know what gave birth to horoscopes, card readers and yes, cabañuelas.

There is always a time to say enough is enough. That can be understood, as can the many other pseudosciences that accompany us today. However, as Juan Jesús González Alemán recalled, “today we can issue a prediction for the weather in the next 5 days with the same probabilities of success that 24-hour forecasts had in the 1980s.” That is, it is time to say enough is enough.

But what are cabañuelas? Cabañuelas are the Hispanic avatar of the rudimentary traditional systems that tried to predict the weather. These types of systems have accompanied us throughout history (in fact, we have records of their use in ancient Babylon thousands of years ago) and have emerged in all civilizations. In fact, the cabañuelas are intended to be a systematization of that popular knowledge in order to predict the weather for the following year.

In essence, it is a “popular calculation based on the observation of atmospheric changes in the first 12, 18 or 24 days of January or August.” To the information they “extract” from the first two dozen days of the chosen month, the cabañuelos add an enormous amount of observations that range from the particularities of the wind or clouds to the behavior of animals or even the humidity that accumulates in the stones in the area.

Beyond all that, cabañuelas like traditional almanacs are based on a broad base of historical data about time and on different strategies to “concrete” annual variations. The problem is that, with very few exceptions, the procedures used by astrologers and astrologers have no predictive value. None.

None?. It may seem excessive. Above all, if we take into account that current predictive models showed all the problems they had in projecting scenarios as enormous as those of a hurricane in the middle of the North Atlantic or other grandiose meteorological phenomena. But the truth is that it is just the opposite: all current technology (and, believe me, it is a lot) is not capable of seeing accurately beyond 14 days. What can traditional methods do in the context of climate change?

The golden age of media hoaxes. And yet, boosted by media virality, these types of pseudoscientific practices have been in the spotlight for many months. The problem is that this has implications: not only do they contribute to the discrediting of meteorological information, but they cause many people to make vital calculations based on generic, vague or outright false information.

