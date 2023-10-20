loading…

Hezbollah is a force that Israel is very afraid of. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – As Israel begins its ground offensive into the Gaza Strip, the country’s northern border with Lebanon heats up.

Since Hamas launched a devastating offensive against southern Israel on October 7, Hezbollah and Palestinian militants have carried out a series of small-scale attacks from Lebanon, leaving Lebanese and Israelis on edge, fearing a wider conflict engulfing the region. .

So far, Hezbollah has remained relatively coy about its intentions. However, Sheikh Naim Qassem – the organization’s deputy leader – said in a speech on Friday that they were ready to take action.

“The question that everyone is waiting for is what Hezbollah will do and what its contribution will be,” said Sheikh Naim Qassem, reported by Politico. “We will contribute to the confrontation according to our plan – when the time comes to take any action, we will carry it out.”

Hezbollah’s initial reaction on the ground was to launch mortar attacks on Israeli military positions on Shebaa Ranch – a mountainside occupied by Israel since 1967 and claimed as Lebanese territory by Lebanon.

Then, on October 9, an Israeli lieutenant colonel and two other soldiers were killed while confronting a group of Islamic Jihad fighters who broke through the border fence. Israeli return fire – greater than usual – killed three Hezbollah fighters, and Hezbollah responded with mortar and anti-tank missile attacks on Israeli border positions, killing at least one Israeli soldier.

These attacks are intended to maintain pressure on Israel as it launches a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, but they are far from opening a second front.

For now, Israel seems uninterested in dealing with Hezbollah in the north, while Israel is busy with Hamas in the south. However, whether this calculation changes depends on how quickly the Israeli military succeeds in destroying Hamas in Gaza.

Some Israeli hardliners may feel this is the right time to deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah, while Western countries are backing them fully after the Hamas massacre, and with the deployment of the United States carrier group in the eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent against Iran and Hezbollah.