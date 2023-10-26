The words of US President Joe Biden immediately following the October 7 attack reveal the complexity Israel finds itself facing. The ground offensive in Gaza subjects the Israelis to the judgment of History. The resulting military action may in fact be decisive in definitively defeating Hamas on the field, but it may not be sufficient to completely eradicate terrorism and the ideology that animates it.

First of all, speaking of history, the unfortunate (to use a euphemism) US military campaign in Afghanistan that began in 2001, determined following a rapid and rather impulsive decision following the September 11th attack, teaches us this.

Meanwhile, Biden – who visited Israel the day after the attack on the hospital in Gaza which cost the lives of 500 people (whose responsibility and actual extent of the victims are still to be verified) – has guaranteed Washington’s support for Netanyahu, but also invited the latter to thoroughly analyze all the possibilities and to weigh the consequences of a possible similar lethal response against Gaza. In short, not to repeat the same mistakes made by the USA after the attack on the Twin Towers.

In reality, Netanyahu’s response, appealing to international law, began a long time ago: compared to the 1,400 confirmed Israeli victims, in just over two weeks Israel’s “low tension” campaign (awaiting the invasion) caused the deaths of 4,651 Palestinians, including nearly 2,000 children.

If the issue, therefore, is Israel’s right to defend itself, the latter would seem to have largely already been filled.

Unless we are talking about obtaining revenge as an end in itself, rather than true justice, and in that case this would prelude a long-term tragedy of devastating dimensions, such that ethnic cleansing risks occurring in Gaza.

Furthermore, Israel’s right to defend itself cannot fail to take into account the fact that collective punishments, such as blocking fuel, water, food, electricity, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians constitute war crimes against international law, as emerges from a 44-page report by the American Center for Constitutional Rights.

Israel has been the largest recipient of US financial and military assistance, amounting to $158 billion since the founding of the Jewish state in 1948. Last week, a senior US State Department official resigned from his post , citing the US government’s continued supply of lethal weapons to Israel.

It is no coincidence that the United States administration suggested that Israel postpone the ground invasion as much as possible, in the hope of “buying” precious time for the hostage negotiation and in order to allow new and more substantial humanitarian aid to be be delivered to the approximately two million Palestinians trapped and isolated in the Strip.

While the USA and Qatar mediate, both on the hostages and on a possible resolution, Europe stands by and watches (so as not to make mistakes) without being able to develop its own policy, strategy or mediation. But the involvement of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and therefore of Iran, together with the images arriving from Muslim streets in several Arab countries in favor of the Palestinian cause, reignite the debate on the need to further investigate the two-state, two-nation solution.

The two moderate parties – the healthy democracy of Israel on the one hand and the progressive wing of the Palestinians on the other – will be able to return to dialogue in the hope of marginalizing the two most extreme and radical currents on both sides, both respectively detested by enlightened Israelis and Palestinians?

In fact, it is worth remembering that in the Holy Land, against the backdrop of hatred between two extreme and radical factions who only want to destroy each other, there is no good and bad. There is no right but only wrong among those who have constantly thrown fuel on the fire, and never tamed the flames, of this conflict that has been going on for about eighty years.

An important Italian diplomat, under request of anonymity, some time ago compared the war between Russia (a dictatorship led by a ruthless tyrant) and Ukraine (one of the countries with the highest rate of corruption in the world) to that between the Camorra and ‘Ndrangheta, not because of their similarities but to highlight their respective democratic shortcomings despite the fact that the two countries, in a different and distant way from each other, refer to the methods and practices appropriate to a democracy.

«It is difficult today for the United States – concludes Marc Lynch, professor of Political Science and International Affairs at George Washington University – to reconcile the protection and promotion of international law in defense of Ukraine attacked by Russia with a careless insensitivity of the same principles to Gaza.” If the US wants to be the arbiter of the world, if it truly embodies the “American leadership that holds the world together”, then the same harshness rightly applied to the Russian atrocities in Ukraine and to those of Hamas in Israel must be applied to those committed from Israel to Gaza.

If the West does not want to lose its credibility, it must adopt the same behavior it adopted with Ukraine on Gaza. Otherwise he will never be credible again (and indeed his perception is already very shaky, precisely because of his proverbial double standard). No one in the global south will listen to the West anymore. No one will believe anymore in the fairy tale of “Al-wolf, Al-wolf!”, calling international security and stability into question.

In the Holy Land there are two peoples whose legitimate causes, Israeli and Palestinian, claim their sacrosanct right to exist. Today the West, and in particular Europe, pays the price for its inability to have found, or attempted to find, a solution. Is the time now sufficiently ripe for these two peoples to coexist with each other?