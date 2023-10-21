Let’s be clear: sending things into space It is expensive. Very expensive, in fact, although a significant reduction in cost has progressively taken place.

During the height of NASA’s space shuttle program, the cost of delivering cargo to space was estimated at approximately $54,500 per kilogram. In the early 2010s, companies such as United Launch Alliance and Arianespace offered launches at a cost of around $10,000 to $20,000 per kilo.

Currently, according to the Space Launch to Low Earth Orbit study, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy has reduced the cost to approximately $1,500 per kilo. As for other destinations, sending something to the International Space Station costs around $60,000 per kilo. Trips to the Moon range between $45,000 and $50,000 per kilo. However, the cost of sending something to Mars is exorbitant, reaching 2.5 million dollars per kilogram.

This reduction in cost is attributed to factors such as the reuse of rockets and the optimization of manufacturing and launch processes. All in all, 90% of the total cost of any space mission is destined simply to raise the fuel needed for rockets. That is, a lot of fuel is used to lift a lot of load. If we want space tourism to take off, we need to develop other types of fuel if we want to see a significant drop in prices.

Costs of going to space right now, depending on the orbit.

In addition to all this, traveling to space is still associated with risks inherent to the state of the art of our technology. For example, while technology has advanced considerably, the risk of rocket failure during launch or landing still exists and could result in loss of life.

Also, outside of Earth’s atmosphere, astronauts and passengers are exposed to higher levels of radiation, which could have long-term effects on your health. Additionally, a failure in the spacecraft’s pressurization systems could lead to life-threatening conditions. The G forces experienced during launch and landing can also have adverse effects on people with pre-existing medical conditions. Other risks include the danger of collision with space debris and the possibility of psychological problems such as stress and anxiety in such an unknown and confined environment.

It must also be considered that life support technologies have not yet been tested in long-duration missions with civilians. Last but not least, re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere is another critical moment that presents risks of both overheating and heat shield failure.

These critical risks underscore the need for rigorous training, strict regulations, and technological advances to ensure safety in space tourism and other civil flights to space. Not in vain, a recent study shows that space travel weakens the immune system of astronauts due to the effects of zero gravity, making them vulnerable to bacterial infections, viruses and even cancer.

Going to space, in short, is not a pleasant ride. Neither economically nor environmentally.

An economical shortcut: stratospheric balloons

Companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin offer suborbital flights that allow passengers to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Travelers can see the curvature of the Earth and the absolute blackness of space, providing, at times, a completely new perspective on our planet and our place in the universe.

This is the case of the Spanish initiative Halo Space, which plans to bring 10,000 tourists to space in this decade using hot air balloons, according to the CEO and founder of the company, Carlos Mira, within the framework of the fourth edition of the international Summit on space and underwater tourism SUTUS (Space & Underwater Tourism Universal Summit).

Although a flight of these characteristics, designed to offer views of the Earth from space, does not reach the cost of a mission to the International Space Station (about 30 million euros) or a parabolic flight experience (up to 500,000 euros), we are not faced with an economical option. In its plans to take tourists to less outer space, Halo Space calculates a price per ticket that could be around 150,000 euros.

Although Halo Space does not yet accept reservations, the company confesses a high level of interest in the project. Its first commercial flights are estimated for 2024 or 2025. One of the first people interested is 88 years old, which offers clues about the kind of flights, adapted for all types of tourists, that Halo Space wants to offer.

Not in vain, this project already has proven technology. In December 2022, in Hyderabad (India), its prototype (unmanned) capsule was successfully raised to a height of 37 kilometers with a hydrogen-powered stratospheric balloon. Halo Space wants to carry out the first manned flight with maximum safety guarantees. The process would be the following: after reaching a maximum altitude of 40 kilometersthe helium would be slowly released from the balloon to allow for a smooth and controlled descent.

A pressurized capsule, with enough space for eight passengers, will provide 360º views throughout the trip. At the same time, a flight navigation system will update the planned flight path with real-time data. Finally, a steerable parachute will allow the pilot to navigate the capsule and land safely.

Next frontier: smell

A lesser-known but persistent complaint among astronauts is the particular smell of space, often described as a mixture of hot metal, burning flesh and ozone. It is something that, for example, the astronaut explains Tim Peake in his book Why does space smell like barbecue?, after spending a good season on the International Space Station (ISS).

The space has an aroma that combines hot metal, diesel smoke and barbecue, generated by compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. These compounds, dispersed throughout the universe, are also at the basis of the first forms of life on Earth and are abundant in carbon, oil and food. Although astronauts cannot smell space directly, the odorous compounds adhere to their suits, giving off a smell similar to that of a burnt chop.

(Norbert Kowalczyk/Unsplash)

At the same time, living in such a small closed environment has other problems. For example, although astronauts follow strict hygiene protocols to minimize body odor and material degradation inside the ISS, and advanced air filtration systems exist to remove particles and odors, the standards would not be appropriate. for a luxury hotel. Solving this is not just an aesthetic question; It could also be crucial for tourists’ psychological well-being.

Despite all these obstacles, there are already ambitious projects that aim to facilitate a pleasant trip to a space station.

Commercial stations: a leap from science fiction

One of the projects committed to solving the inconveniences of space is the construction of a space hotel that promises unparalleled views of our planet. This project wants to see the light of day in 2027, a date that, although it clearly seems too optimistic, is supported by Tim Alatorre, COO of the company in question, Above Space.

The company says it has gotten to work developing stations equipped with artificial gravity, something crucial to counteract the effects that weightlessness could have on guests’ health. The hotel, which for now bears the name of Pioneer Station, has multiple purposes. In its first stages, it will not only open its doors to tourists, but will also be a scientific research center. At least according to its ideologues.

Pioneer Station is designed to accommodate 24 guests along with a crew of four, who will be in charge of guiding the experience and providing all the necessary services to ensure a comfortable and safe stay. However, there are plans for future expansions that could increase the hotel’s capacity to a total of 400 guests. In addition, these expansions include the construction of various leisure facilities that will further enrich the visitor experience.

According to Alatorre, the amenities in space will be almost the same as those of a hotel on Earth. And he assures that there will be no trace of bad odors.

The last frontier: risk

All of these projects are experimental in nature. But although traveling to space continues to be a feat more typical of adventurers than tourists, the industry is moving to change this in the medium term.

If we introduce a more optimistic perspective, we can go back to the advent of commercial aviation to see that things, then, were not looking too good either. In the 1920s, Europe inaugurated the first airline company, KLM, and during the following decade dozens of companies appeared. In the United States, on the other hand, the number of scheduled commercial flights was zero, and the airfields did not even have control towers. According to Bill Bryson in One Summer: America, 1927, air travel at that time was almost as dangerous as play “Russian roulette”.

However, currently only 0.000025% of commercial flights worldwide suffered a fatal accident in any recent year. In the last 70 years, flying has become 2,100 times safer. According to Arnold Barnett, a professor of statistics at MIT and a specialist in mathematical modeling focused on health and safety problems, an American child is more likely to be elected president of his country at some point in his life than to die on a passenger plane. .

The idea of ​​luxury orbital hotels seems like something out of a science fiction novel in the same way that the idea of ​​flying across the Atlantic seemed like it did in 1823. But with the rapid advancement of technology and investment in the space sector it is no longer such a distant dream. To make these projects a reality, we must focus on overcoming the challenges, including the less glamorous ones, how to make the space smell good. As we move forward in this direction, it is likely that the next luxury destination will not be on an exotic island, but in the orbit of our planet.

In the long term, tourism aspires to be one of many industries that make up a broader space economy: from asteroid mining to inhabited space stations to colonies on other planets. We are going in that direction. If the smell of burnt chops doesn’t cut short the trip.

Maybe it sounds too adventurous to some. However, traveling to the Moon was also something of science fiction, and was achieved in less than a decade after the announcement of the Apollo program. With this spirit of Moonshot Thinking, we can hope that the current challenges of space tourism will be surmountable. And that the space, after all, smells a little better.

Image | Halo Space

