A locksmith expert warns about a key model that does not offer security, and that criminals can manipulate in a few seconds. It is recommended to replace it as soon as possible if you have it installed on your door.

Home security is a primary concern. You can have the latest technology in surveillance cameras, anti-theft doormats or even activate the secret Alexa function that protects your home from thieves. But what’s the point of all this if the door to your house is vulnerable?

It is for this reason that you should pay full attention to your door lock, as it is the first and most important point of defense against intruders.

The lock that you should never have on the door of your house

In this sense, TikTok user @elcerrajerodetiktok, a door security specialist, alerts people about a common type of key named Ezcurra of gorjas.

He states that regardless of the brand, these locks are vulnerable and can be easily opened in a matter of seconds.

In the video, the expert shows how he can open a door that has this type of lock using only a lockpick, and the surprising thing is that in moments, the door opens.

The locksmith warns that these locks, which 30 years ago were among the best, are now no longer secure. Thieves have developed tools as well as techniques that allow them to open them with ease.

It is essential to stay up to date, but above all make sure that the new lock you are going to buy offers adequate protection. If you have a gorget Ezcurra, it is important that you change it as soon as possible.

For it, There are some brands that the expert recommends, such as Keso 8000, Kaba Xpert or M&C Cóndor. All of them have an advanced security system that makes them very difficult to open.

In addition to changing the door key, it is also essential to take other measures to protect your home. To do this, you must install an audible alarm, as well as place security cameras, illuminate the outside of your home well or even have a guard dog.

By following these recommendations, you can protect your home from thieves and live more peacefully. It is crucial that you do not skimp on security, keep an up-to-date lock and select one that offers the best protection.