The software is already a essential piece of the electric car. The market is changing and the car’s hardware (body and mechanics) is losing prominence in favor of software, essential for managing the power of the electric car, its autonomy, charging, the autonomous capabilities of the vehicle and its infotainment system.

Without a doubt, it is one of the reasons why manufacturers are dedicating so much effort to developing their own systems. Although the data says that, at the moment, they are not able to make their software advances profitable, it seems clear that this can be decisive when choosing a car.

Because, as we say, the software goes much further of what we see on the screen. Aware of this, companies such as Polestar or Renault have decided to give their place to Google in this section and focus their efforts on other aspects already mentioned such as battery management, charging or autonomy.

And, in fact, the software is one of the main arguments for purchasing a Tesla. The company has managed to ensure that its cars are sold with autonomy greater than the competition at a price that is also lower than the competition. And to this is added a route forecast and very advanced autonomous capabilities.

Although the company has to pay in other aspects, such as design, Elon Musk knows that much of its success is due to the software. In fact, he trusts him to financially support the company in the future.

Now, from China comes a rival that promises to make things very difficult for Tesla. And he doesn’t have two strangers at the wheel. With Baidu and Geely there are reasons for the American company to start worrying.

Jiyue 01, a rival to the Tesla Model Y designed by Geely and Baidu

With these pillars, Geely and Baidu have presented the Jiyue 01, a car that in the words of Luo Gang, head of Jiyue operations, is better than the Tesla Model Y, the car that aspires to be the best-selling (including cars from combustion) of the world.

From a handling and user interface perspective, I think we would win. Compared with the Model Y, which is the closest to our car, both in space, design and interiors, I personally think that the Jiyue 01 is better

The phrase sums up what the Jiyue 01 is. This Chinese electric SUV is developed by Geely, the huge automotive conglomerate that has Volvo and Polestar among its offering, and Baidu, considered the Chinese Google.

With these protagonists, Tesla can show their concern, since money and resources are not a problem. In fact, the technical data and its promises regarding autonomy and autonomous driving They are ambitious.

First of all, the Jiyue 01 has 71.4 kWh and 100 kWh CATL batteries that promise ranges of 550 and 720 kilometers respectively. Data that, taking into account its versions with one or two 200 kW engines (268 and 526 HP) we can expect to not be so optimistic in reality, given the lax Chinese homologation system.

Despite this, the technological load of this electric SUV measuring 4.85 meters long and 1.99 meters wide (with a huge wheelbase of three meters) is overwhelming. It has a Qualcomm 8295 chip (as it is believed that Xiaomi’s electric car will have) with enough power to cope with a power of 60 TOPS and is supported by dos chips NVIDIA DRIVE Orin.





These NVIDIA chips are specially designed to support vehicles in their autonomous driving systems. This is where Geely and Baidu want to overtake Tesla. The company, which has a very advanced driving assistance system, is having problems making the leap to full autonomous driving that, for some tasks, the Jiyue 01 already offers.

According to the company’s information, the Chinese electric SUV is the first car that can be controlled by voice from outside the car, ordering its parking. It does this completely autonomously, without anyone at the wheel. You can do the same to pick up the driver. If the promises are true, the Jiyue 01 can travel a maximum of two kilometers completely autonomously until it reaches its owner.

With these promises, highway driving assistance systems are tarnished. Despite everything, Geely and Baidu promise a car that can move without human intervention both inside and outside the city, although for this it does need a person behind the wheel.

Despite this, it is capable of changing lanes on its own, following a route and dealing with critical problems, such as avoiding obstacles on the road. They are really ambitious proposals because, as explained in Bloomberg, Chinese law forces manufacturers to take care of the damages of an accident if the autonomous controls are activated, which is why most manufacturers stay at level 2 of autonomy, where the driver’s attention is still essential.

To all of the above we must add an infotainment system that also promises to be up to par. Jiyue is a company that has become famous for how well integrated its voice recognition system is and the natural language it uses. A system that can work locally and forget about the internet connection.

Rounding out the interior is a 35.6-inch 6K resolution screen that allows you to play multimedia content such as videos or run games in the vehicle itself.

Fotos | Geely