Suara.com – The Secretary General (Sekjen) of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, revealed the special program made by Prabowo Subianto if he was elected as the 8th president of the Republic of Indonesia. If successful, Prabowo will make lunch and milk free for students throughout Indonesia.

“Pak Prabowo’s program if elected is free lunch and milk for all students in Indonesia to become a healthy generation,” said Muzani in Jakarta, Monday (9/10/2023).

The program was designed by the former Danjen Kopassus to prevent students from lacking nutrition while attending school. According to Muzani, quite a few students haven’t had the chance to drink milk or can’t even drink it because their parents can’t afford it.

Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani during the declaration of the Prabowo Shield Volunteers at the Joang ’45 Building, Jakarta, Monday (9/10/2023). ANTARA/Mario Sofia Nasution

Then, when they come home from school, they will be given a free lunch with a four healthy five perfect menu so that the growth of Indonesian children is perfect.

“This applies to all students, both in public and private schools, schools under the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Religion,” he said.

Furthermore, Muzani said that this was an effort to eradicate stunting or dwarfism in children due to malnutrition.

If children’s nutritional needs are met, according to him, they will become intelligent children, strong bones, healthy and top people.

“This program will be enjoyed for the next 5 to 20 years. This young generation will continue the nation’s struggle,” he said.

