“Even today, around 2.5 billion people around the world use firewood, crop residues, coal or dried dung for cooking, while the rest of the population uses natural gas, kerosene, LPG, electricity. The combustion generated by cooking food gives rise to fumes within domestic environments with a level of contaminants significantly higher than that recommended by the World Health Organization. A form of indoor pollution that causes not only respiratory diseases, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, cardiovascular problems, up to cataracts, but also as many as 4 million premature deaths per year on a global scale.” This was reported by Alessandro Miani, president of Sima – the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine which drew up the ranking of the most polluting foods (beef and lamb on the podium, from production to sale) and the most risky cooking techniques.

“In particular – explains Sima – the use of charcoal as a cooking method causes the greatest damage both on the environmental front and on that of human health, while charcoal represents the highest danger for the quality of the ecosystem. In detail, a study on the environmental impact of the main domestic cooking systems published in the ‘Italian Journal of Food Science’ reports that the formation of fine dust is highest for charcoal cooking systems (7.5 kg Pm2.5e per capita/ year), with an impact of 1,210 kg of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent, ed.) per capita/year; 607 kg CO2e/year of charcoal. This does not mean – the environmental doctors point out – that gas cookers, present in 68 .7% of Italian homes are free from risks and dangers: these emit nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide and unburned methane (CH4), which can remain in the rooms even for hours after use of stoves, generating pollution with direct effects on health”.

“About 700 thousand children in the EU and 234 thousand in Italy – highlights Miani – present asthma symptoms attributable to the use of gas for cooking food every year, with health costs in Europe amounting to 3.5 billion euros per year A family that chooses to replace traditional gas burners with an induction hob saves on average 245 kg of CO2, the equivalent of the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed by 13 trees. The performance of an induction hob is not only equal on average 90% compared to an average of 40% to 65% for gas cooking, but cooking the same dish takes up to -50% of time, with direct benefits on the environment and human health”.