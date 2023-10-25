Suara.com – Icha Yang is one of the young newcomer singers who is consistent in her work. In the near future, Icha, who has tried various song genres, will release her latest work.

Interestingly, in this latest song, Icha Yang collaborates with musician and songwriter Posan Tobing. Icha will sing the work of the former Kotak Band member for the song entitled “I Still Love You”.

Being able to collaborate with musicians like Posan Tobing, Icha Yang admitted that he was very happy and proud. Moreover, Icha, who is studying Mandarin songs, admitted that she received a lot of input from the Batak singer.

“Icha is certainly happy and grateful because this project also teaches lessons about the world of entertainment, including directions from Bang Posan which ultimately adds to Icha’s insight. More than just making songs, Bang Posan also gives a message to Icha to remain consistent, committed and disciplined. in the course of a career,” said Icha Yang, when releasing the song “I Still Love You” in Jakarta, recently.

The song “I Still Love You” tells the story of a couple who have separated, but find that their love still burns even though time has passed.

For Posan Tobing itself, Icha Yang is a potential young singer and has quite strong vocal character. Posan is sure that if Icha is serious about pursuing music, she will be successful with her choice.

“I believe Icha has great potential for her career. Still young, talented, good singing skills, that’s all in Icha. So I’m sure that in the future Icha will be even more successful, shine even more in the Indonesian music industry,” added Posan Tobing encouragingly.

The song “I Still Love You” is planned to be released in early November 2023. Even so, Icha Yang is already planning his next project with Posan Tobing.

“Thank you to everyone who has provided support, including Bang Posan and his wife, who have also supported Icha’s career journey. Hopefully this collaboration can continue to run well and guide Icha to greater success,” said Icha Yang