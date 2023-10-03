A couple of hours ago, it was reported that the Twitch channel of Catalina Salazar, better known as iCata, has been banned while she is participating in the reality show Big Brother Chile. Television show that she entered only a week and a half ago, so obviously her profile on the platform must be being managed by another person who, according to the followers of the Chilean influencer, was broadcasting the episodes of the reality show.

For those who do not know her, we tell you that iCata is a renowned journalist and Internet personality of Chilean nationality, who has become mostly known for being related to the world of Cosplay and gaming. Salazar has gained a large number of fans on different social networks for more than 10 years, having, for example, almost a million followers on Instagram and a little more than 150 thousand on his Twitch channel, which, as we said, has been banned for reasons that are unknown.

And as followers of Twitch live broadcasts will know, the platform does not provide or even comment on the reasons for its temporary or permanent bans, so it is difficult to know what happened to generate the sanction. Although since the episodes of the reality show are being broadcast, it could be deduced that the possible causes range from some copyright claim, to perhaps some type of unauthorized advertising that has been sneaked in from the official broadcast or content marked as inappropriate, taking into account In addition, the Twitch channel of Chilevisión, the television station that owns the rights and broadcasts Big Brother, was also banned. There are even those who indicate that it could be because iCata haters have reported the channel and for this he was banned.

In any case, the ban has generated quite a few reactions on Twitter/X from several users, among them those who refer to their situation within Big Brother Chile, saying: “Bitch the weá, the icata inside with pure whistled weons, having to break up fights, be a babysitter for the mustache while the crazy ones put on the show and on top of that they banned him from Twitch XD.” And there are also those who are outright joking about the explanations that whoever was left in charge of the channel will have to give, saying: “hahaha the aweonao in charge of the icata twitch is going to run out of trouble it seems xddd” or commenting: “I assume it is not permanent, or else the one who kept the iCata Twitch jsjsjs sent half a shit.”

