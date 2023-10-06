Zlatan in 360 degrees on “Piers Morgan Uncensored”: “Even today I would do much more than 95% of strikers do. Raiola was everything to me. Mou makes you fight for him”

Michele Antonelli

6 October – MILAN

The visit to Milanello, the face to face with Cardinale, the presence at the stadium and today’s meeting with Furlani. Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his 42nd birthday a few days ago and remained close to the Rossoneri world. In the meantime, he was also a guest of the British journalist Piers Morgan, telling his story in his own way in “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.

withdrawal

—

“I could have continued, but I didn’t want to have consequences at the end of my career. I chose to stop and I think I did it at the right time. However, if I have to be honest, when I see other forwards who are very old and still playing I think I can play again, I would do much more than what they do. I could name many names, probably 95% of the other strikers.”

without fans

—

“The crowds in the stadiums? I played for 25 years in front of ninety thousand people. I’m not so egocentric as to need this attention now. Otherwise I would have chosen to be a commentator, an opinion writer, all these things that exes do footballers. They do it because they still need this type of attention, but I understand. When you’re on the pitch you feel alive.”

future

—

“Be an actor? I’m curious, why not. I want to try different things. Villain in a James Bond film? I’d destroy him and bury him somewhere a couple of meters underground.”

in the field

—

“When you’re at the top you need to find particular stimuli. I admit that on the away match I felt alive. For example against Inter, which is still my home because San Siro is my stadium, with ninety thousand booing you.”

origins

—

“I am always that boy from the ghetto, the place where you are born will always remain within you. It’s not that if I buy a nice house in a rich area now I will become like them. There are many with a past like mine. I opened the doors and I had to put up with a lot of s*** to be where I am now and show everyone that it’s possible.”

parents and war

—

“My father never talked about the war in Yugoslavia. I lived with him, five children. My older brother passed away a couple of years ago. I have two older sisters with whom I have no relationship. I have another older sister, we have the same parents and we are in contact. It’s a mess. I also have a younger brother. I lived alone with my father. At first it was ok, he did everything to survive. Then the war started and he started moving away. He drank , he was sitting there on the phone and trying to get in touch with his family. I was little, but I saw him and often what you see sticks with you much more. I remember that at night he was on the phone to help his family, but I was young, crazy, wild, I was always out playing football. But I went to school, otherwise my father would have killed me. But he wouldn’t have hit me, but my mother did. She did it with a kitchen spoon and if it broke she told me to go away to buy a new one. He broke a lot of them.”

raiola

—

“It was everything. When he passed away, football changed for me, it was no longer the same. I became who I am also thanks to him. But we always fought against each other, we even said harsh things to each other. Like: ‘Fuck** *, you don’t work for me anymore.’ And he said: ‘To fire me you have to hire me first.’ If you really love someone you tell them everything directly. He knew we wouldn’t be in Barcelona for long, he thought I wasn’t suited to that environment. When I left Milan he said: ‘They can’t pay you anymore’. He said that I had to go to Paris because only I could complete that project. And then that we had to create problems, because we were the best at solving them. When I had to change clubs we played the game between the bad cop and the good cop, I said something and it all started. He played along. But if he didn’t get what he wanted, he became the bad one. Chairs and tables flew.”

the marriage

—

“Marry me? I asked Helena, but she said no a couple of years ago. I told her: ‘After 20 years you deserve to become my wife’. And she said: ‘I don’t need to marry you to be with you ‘. He’s strong, very strong.”

money

—

“I grew up in a family with a few euros, with which we had to pay the bills. Money makes your life easier, but it doesn’t bring happiness. I had offers from Saudi Arabia and China, but what makes the difference is whatever you want. There are players who need to end their careers on big stages because they need to be recognized for their talent. I had an offer of 100 million from China, but I went to America. I challenged myself with something new. What we do is for our family, no one works for free. I’m probably worth half a billion dollars, but I don’t know exactly.”

guardiola

—

“I think he’s a great coach, but then there’s the person. I look everyone in the eye and understand if there’s a problem. I told him to be honest with me. In the first meeting, he told me that the players don’t they arrived at the pitch in Ferraris, Porsches or other luxury cars. I didn’t use my cars for 6-8 months. Then I asked him to talk calmly. I explained to him that I needed my space to play football , which I was no longer able to do after Messi’s change of position. He told me that he would take these needs into consideration, but he put me on the bench. I’m not the type who goes to the coach to ask why, I come from the culture of hard work and you get based on how you train and work. Then, second game bench. Third game, bench. I think he felt offended by my request, which is ok for me. But you have to be direct with me. So I’m arrived at the camp in my fucking Ferrari and made sure he saw the thing. My motto at the time was ‘If you fuck me, I’ll fuck you’. He didn’t have the courage to confront me, he always ran away.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

mou

—

“I have never seen arrogance in him, but consistency and confidence. He makes you fight for him and you do anything to win. He motivates you at a very high level and as a man he is direct. He is a winner and says what he thinks.”

October 6 – 5.14pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED