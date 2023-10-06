After the blitz at Milanello, the face to face with Cardinale and the attendance at the stadium, Zlatan also met with the CEO in a Milanese hotel. Rossoneri: is the Devil ever closer to the Swede’s return?

The dialogue apparently continues. And if the meetings between Ibra and the Rossoneri world continue to follow one another, it obviously means that there is material to talk about and discuss. Today, a new face to face between Zlatan and the AC Milan management: after the one-on-one conversation in the second half of September directly with Gerry Cardinale, here is another high-level appointment. This time with the CEO Furlani, once again in a Milanese hotel.

Recapping the last few weeks helps to decipher the scenario a little better. First step: Ibra makes a surprise appearance at Milanello, on the eve of the first Champions League match of the season against Newcastle. He speaks in the locker room to his former teammates, and in the open air with Furlani and Pioli. All the cameras move on him: how should the blitz in the sports center be read? The answer sways on the old leader of the pack who comes to restore the team after the beating in the derby, and a projection – easy, almost obvious – on a potential return of the Swede to the club under another guise. Second step: the next day, the one in which Milan-Newcastle is played, Z meets Cardinale. What emerges is a sort of survey of the club to understand the room for maneuver on a possible future collaboration. Third step: he puts two together, namely Zlatan’s presence at the San Siro for the matches against Newcastle and also for the last home outing against Lazio.

An Ibra never so close to the Devil since he stopped, in short, accompanied by Furlani’s own words the other day: “He is a Milan legend, he is thinking about what to do in the future, in the meantime we are ready to welcome him back to Milanello whenever he wants.” A few days earlier, president Scaroni had also intervened on the matter: “He is now going through a sabbatical. When he is ready to accept the possibility of a return, we will be happy to explore them together with him”. Today’s meeting clearly demonstrates that the basis on which to talk and truly evaluate a role in Milan is there.

