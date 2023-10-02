In the interview given to British journalist Piers Morgan, which will be broadcast on Thursday, an unbridled Zlatan: “I would play the villain in a James Bond film, but it would cost me a lot”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic without brakes, freewheeling. Not that the former Rossoneri player has ever held back when there was something to say, but this time he outdid himself. In a preview of the interview given to Piers Morgan, a British television journalist, which will be broadcast on Thursday in the United Kingdom, Zlatan went wild, touching on various topics and playing his character very well.

about being god

—

“You want to play with fire? I’ll be your fire. But you’ll get burned. When I say I’m God, do you think I’m joking? I’m not joking.”

james bond

—

“Being a bad guy in a James Bond film? I would destroy Bond, but I’m very expensive, I don’t work for free.”

pep

—

“At the first meeting with him he told me: ‘Remember, the players here don’t arrive in Ferraris’. And I showed up with my fucking Ferrari.”

goals and sex

—

“Sex is better, anyone who thinks otherwise has a problem with sex, they need to get help.”

raiola

—

“A great loss. He wasn’t just an agent, he was everything to me. I still miss him, everyone misses him.”

arsenal

—

“I didn’t go to Arsenal: I don’t do trials, really. I’m the best, screw everything else.”

October 2 – 5.12pm

