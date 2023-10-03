After his farewell to football a few months ago, the Swede, who celebrates his birthday today, has not left the club or even Milanello. And Scaroni is waiting for him: “When he is ready to accept the possibility of a return, we will be happy to explore them together”

The first birthday without football keeps the Rossoneri world within reach. After his farewell a few months ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not left Milan or even Milanello. He spent weeks of reflection, rested, met the owners and returned to greet his former companions. In peace, thinking about a near future that could open more than a few doors.

After the match against Verona and his farewell to football announced at San Siro on 4 June, Zlatan stopped. He disappeared from the scene for a while, reflecting on the end of a journey that represented everything. Space for the family, for his sons Maximilian and Vincent, but also for the many entrepreneurial activities always followed with attention as a footballer. And therefore padel, engines, various advertisements and training. One of the dogmas of Ibra-thought, raised between football and martial arts. And then relaxing days spent between the sea, fishing and motorbike rides to meditate on the next steps, projected without haste towards a return in style.

Once the summer was over, the desire to get closer to the field re-emerged forcefully. Because ultimately he remained the leader of a group that was weaned and accompanied to the nineteenth championship, as evidenced by the escape to Milanello after the derby lost 5-1. A visit to his old teammates, to Stefano Pioli and to the technical staff to transmit his charisma to the team in a complicated moment, which fueled the talk of an operational return to the Rossoneri. Milan on Tiktok celebrated the move to Milanello with a video that showed everyone the classic face of Zlatan again: “Hello to all the Milan fans, I came here to Milanello and I immediately went to tell the coach that I am ready to play, but I’m not on the list even though I’m well and in shape. Jokes aside, keep supporting Milan, everything will be fine. See you at the stadium. Bye, goodbye!”. Words close to a promise, which have reflexively ignited the fantasies of many fans who can’t wait for anything else.

Precisely in those days in mid-September, Ibrahimovic met Gerry Cardinale. An informal chat with RedBird’s number one to get to know each other better and perhaps lay the foundations for a more concrete collaboration. A fascinating possibility reiterated by president Paolo Scaroni in the latest interview with Rai Gr Parliament: “Zlatan was also at the stadium on Saturday. He met Cardinale, had a meeting with me and then with Furlani. Now he is going through a sabbatical. When he is ready to accept return options, we will be happy to explore them together.” Almost as if to say: “Milan is here, just waiting for him”. While waiting for the next moves, the Swede is celebrating his 42nd birthday in his own way. Adding a Ferrari to the collection and immediately posting the first photos of the new jewel on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to Zlatan”. The usual Ibra.

