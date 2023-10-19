Ibai Llanos and the fighter Ilia Topuria could collaborate on a new MMA project, in which Jordi Wild would also be very interested.

What will be Ibai Llanos’ next project? It is the question that many people ask themselves. It will be difficult to top what he achieved with Year 3’s Evening, an edition that broke the all-time record for simultaneous viewers on Twitch, with 3.4 million.

Ibai is already thinking about the fourth edition of the Evening. People say that could be held at the renovated Santiago Bernabéuwhich would be a great ball.

In reality, we already know many details of Evening 4, which will become more concrete as the months go by. They are also celebrating the new seasons of the King’s and Queen’s Leagueby the way.

Could Ibai bet on a new sports competition? This is what has been rumored in recent hours, as a result of an interview of MMA fighter Ilia Topuria.

In case you don’t know, MMA is an organization that encompasses a multitude of martial arts, and will soon have the fifth installment of the UFC EA Sports video game series.

An Ibai UFC Evening?

A few months ago, Ibai was playing with the idea of ​​a UFC tournament in Spain. Although this competition is much more popular in the United States, the Basque streamer believes that this idea could work.

Since then, nothing more has been said about it. But an interview with the fighter Ilia Torupia has sparked the rumors. Perhaps the UFC tournament organized by Ibai Llanos is closer than ever.

If it comes to fruition, this tournament would have different bases than the Evening of the Year. For a start, I would bet on professional wrestlersand not the streamers we see at the Evening.

The Ibai UFC would have the best MMA fighters in Spain, as well as a team of professional commentators and all the necessary conditions for an event of such magnitude. It is understood that it would also be broadcast on Twitch.

This is what the fighter Ilia Torupia said:

”Honestly, I don’t see myself participating in an Ibai Evening. But I do see a UFC made by Ilia Torupia and Ibai.”

The ball is now in the court of Ibai Llanos, who could revive his great dream with the support of Torupia. Be careful, because YouTuber Jordi Wild could also be involved.

Jordi Wild assures that he would love to be part of the project, and also believes that he should take the reins, because he understands more about MMA. In recent months, the YouTuber has interviewed several fighters on his podcast The Wild Project.

What would you think of an MMA tournament organized by River Llanos? Do you think it would have enough visibility in our country? For now, the most immediate future involves the Year 4 Evening, which could be the most ambitious edition to date.