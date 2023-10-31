The Basque streamer once again hits the table, this time with the broadcast of the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala, surpassing last year’s numbers.

A new success for Ibai Llanos. It doesn’t matter when you read this, because the Basque streamer has become accustomed to success with all his products, live shows and content. This time, it’s about football.

Yesterday, October 30, took place the Ballon d’Or gala 2023. The event ended with eighth award for Lionel Messibut also with the women’s trophy for Aitana Bonmatí, the Gerd Müller trophy for Haaland, the Socrates trophy for Vinicius, or the Kopa award for Bellingham.

Ibai was there, broadcasting the gala live via Twitch. It is not the first time he has done it, since in 2021 and 2022 he also offered us the gala completely free.

As might be expected, River Llanos He has surpassed himself. If with Evening 3 he managed to break the record of the previous edition, the same thing has happened (in a smaller dimension, of course) with the Ballon d’Or stream.

This practically confirms Ibai for the future 2024 Ballon d’Or gala, and he also has a good relationship with stars of the stature of Leo Messi.

Ibai and his new success ”futbolero”

During the broadcast, good old Ibai Llanos even gave us an interview with the winner of the gala in the men’s category. Yes, neither more nor less than Leo Messithe former Barça player and world champion with Argentina.

It was one of the great moments of the night. It’s a fact: Ibai managed to surpass his 2021 and 2022 numbers, and that means it was his most successful Ballon d’Or stream in history.

According to the data provided by TVTOP Spainyesterday’s live event managed to gather an average of 509,000 viewers on Twitch. The maximum peak was 718,000 viewers; a complete outrage.

If we compare these figures with those of previous years, we realize what Ibai Llanos has achieved with his latest live show.

In 2021, the first time the gala was broadcast live, it achieved an average of 411,000 viewersfor a maximum peak of 668,000 viewers.

A year later, in 2022, it achieved a better average of viewers (414.000), but the peak was lower than that of 2021 (614,000 viewers).

The data from the 2023 edition shows that the public has reengaged with Ibai. Furthermore, let us remember that the majority of Spanish streamers register fewer viewers than in previous years, with few exceptions, like Ibai himself or IlloJuan.

Did you see Ibai Llanos’ live performance at the Ballon d’Or gala? What do you think about it? Of course, the Ibai formula is far from exhausted, as events such as the Evening of the Year or the King’s and Queen’s League competitions also demonstrate.