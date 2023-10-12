Ibai Llanos has once again proven to be one of the most popular and successful streamers in the world, by partnering with other Internet stars such as KSI and Logan Paul, who have been recognized as one of the first content creators in history. Association that has led Ibai to become ambassador of the energy drink company Prime in Spainwhich has earned him the rejection of many of his fans, since the brand and its main investor, Logan Paul, are under strong controversy.

And despite the fact that Prime has been a global success due to its great internet marketing strategy, being a company linked to KSI and Logan Paul, it has collaterally received the bad reputation that both content creators have earned. Due to its recent controversies, in addition to being a drink, it has been banned in some places, such as certain schools in the United Kingdom. Controversies of these Internet figures that, as I said, affect the brand, especially Paul who was accused of cryptocurrency scams.

As we told a while ago, a YouTuber named Coffeezilla, known for exposing scams, brought the accusations to light in a three-part documentary series that went viral, where Logan Paul is accused of being the leader of a scam, after that many investors reported losing money in his project called CryptoZoo, an NFT-based money-making game.

And as happens with the energy drink brand, Ibai’s association with this company and Logan Paul is taking its toll since many fans have complained about it. Through responses to the Twitter/X publication where Ibai delivered the news, the community has begun to leave him messages as: “Lmao Logan Paul was literally expelled recently for THE BIGGEST CRYPTO SCAM ever carried out by an influencer, he has stolen millions of dollars from his audience and the Ibai is simply going to ignore him just like that hahah it’s normal that I’m dying that twitch Spain “it makes me sick” or commenting “The truth is that I find it fatal that Ibai is an ambassador for a drink that has been banned in the United Kingdom zzzz.”

An accusation that adds to the one left by another Twitter/X user, who says: “This is as good a time as any to leave you with this video about the scam that is Prime as a drink ‘for athletes’. On top of that, they sell this shit to you for between €5 and €10, as if you were drinking gold.”

The “community notes” system has already begun to do their own, in notes that are not yet public but who see those who participate in verifying and alerting users in the Elon Musk network of some news or facts doubtful, one already appears indicating that the drink is being investigated by the FDA due to health risks, especially for children, a regular audience for the Spanish streamer.

