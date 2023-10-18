Four years after the last race played, with the long break in between due to the disqualification due to doping, Andrea Iannone returns to the track. In 2024 the rider from Vasto will race in the Superbike World Championshipand he will do it riding the Ducati Panigale V4-R of Team Go Eleven, a satellite formation led by Gianni Ramello and Denis Sacchetti.

The agreement between Andrea Iannone and the Team lasts one year, with aoption to extend the contract in 2025. For the next season Andrea will have the Rossa in the RS 2024 version at his disposal; the first contact between him and the bike will take place in the Jerez tests, on 31/10 and 01/11.

Andrea Iannone: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, I’m finally back on track, where I spent my life. I thank Gigi Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Claudio Domenicali, Marco Zambenedetti and the entire Go Eleven Team for their trust, with their support I rediscovered the enthusiasm I had as a child. Special thanks also to the WorldSBK family for the opportunity. I’m pumped.”

Giovanni Ramello (Team Owner): “Since its birth, Go Eleven has tried to achieve increasingly important objectives and with the move to Ducati we have come closer to our desire. Despite being a private team we achieved a victory, several podiums, we won a Team Independent world championship, we gave world-famous riders the opportunity to defend our colors with excellent results demonstrating that our Team has done a great job and above all he did it well. Now we found ourselves having to take a further step and achieve another goal, a new challenge and this time it will be more intriguing and certainly difficult. A driver like Andrea has not only demonstrated over the years that he is fast and truly talented, but he is also a public figure of great interest. The challenge is even more stimulating because we jumped at the chance to have Iannone return to a World Championship after 4 years of hiatus and I can guarantee that we will work hard to get to the positions that count, we strongly want to demonstrate that we have made this decision because we believe in the driver’s potential, and we are sure that he will give his all to achieve great results. I can’t help but congratulate Andrea for choosing our team, giving us great importance and demonstrating that the excellent work is highly appreciated, and also because he has shown the courage to face this new challenge which is not at all simple. I thank all the Ducati management who gave us strong motivation to start this project and I thank my Team who has always shared our projects for better or for worse driven by motivations that excite me, all of them want to win as I do and this added the certain desire that Andrea will also have will be a further boost for the 2024 season!”

Denis Sacchetti (Team Manager): “We have worked hard to make this dream a reality, we have wanted to shout it out to the world for some time now, but creating such an important project is not trivial and must be structured carefully. The Maniac has decided to get back into the game, it’s not for everyone, it takes guts after everything that has happened and so much time away from racing. It’s a courageous choice, for some it may seem crazy, but therethe right amount of madness and courage can lead to great feats. Why this bet? When we started talking to him we were impressed by his determination, grit and desire to go back to doing what he loves, I saw in his eyes the desire and need to race a motorbike, like a child who wants to go back to playing and everything that happens around him is canceled out because he just wants to go back to playing, he has no other thoughts at that moment. We know that it won’t be easy, that at the beginning we will have to suffer and work a lot and hard, but this awareness unites us even more and stimulates us further. I want to thank Gianni Ramello for having laid the foundations for this opportunity, a particular thank you also goes to Paolo Ciabatti, Gigi Dall’Igna, Claudio Domenicali and Marco Zambenedetti for the support they are giving to this project and obviously thanks to Andrea Iannone for the trust placed in our team!”

Marco Zambenedetti (SBK Ducati Project Management Responsible): “I am happy that Andrea is returning to be part of Ducati. He is a talented rider who certainly still has a lot to give to this sport. Certainly after such a long stop period it will be important to give himself all the time necessary to return to being one with the bike, he will have an experienced team with the V4R at his side who will support him as best as possible this season. I can’t wait to see him around the track with all the other drivers.”