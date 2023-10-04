Many Giallorossi fans, but not only, have commented on the look of the English legend: “Greetings from the eternal city”

Ian Wrightlegend of Arsenal and English football, today during his podcast Wrighty’s House went live to comment on Aston Villa’s performance in the Premier League and he did so wearing the new Roma third shirt. The new branded kit Adidas he conquered everyone, even across the Channel. His tweet was flooded with comments from Giallorossi fans who appreciated the look: “What a shirt!”, “Big Ian, go Roma!”. These are some of the messages which were also echoed by those of the English fans who were not indifferent to the stylistic choice: “Nice shirt”, “What a jersey”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Roma without missing any updates, stay connected to Forzaroma to discover all the day’s news on the Giallorossi in the league and in Europe.

October 3 – 10.35pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED