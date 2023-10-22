Ian McKellen is well known for playing Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, but some problems almost caused him to abandon the role.

Gandalf is one of the best-known characters in The Lord of the Rings.

One of the best fantasy stories was the one created by the writer JRR Tolkien, known worldwide as The Lord of the rings. From the beginning it caught the attention of many fans and Peter Jackson wanted to take advantage of the opportunity by directing The Lord of the Rings trilogy, one of the most successful in the film industry. The films were released in consecutive years since 2001, followed by The Hobbit, which would not be released until 2012. The expectations placed on the films were very high, but the productions were a resounding success and have left an indelible mark in time.

Peter Jackson wasn’t the only one responsible for things going so well. The creative team had a titanic task to bring to life the characters that readers had long imagined, developed through the narrative proposed by Tolkien. However, everything was going right as the casting of The Lord of the Rings was simply perfect. Ian McKellen was a big part of the success of The Lord of the rings when assuming the role Gandalf, but He was very close to not accepting the role that would redefine his career.

For many it will be very difficult to imagine that there was a time when It seemed unlikely that McKellen would not be Gandalf*, but it was much closer than you think. In an interview, McKellen detailed the obstacles that almost kept him from participating in The Lord of the rings, starting with his refusal to live in New Zealand for a long period of time, considering that the script was not complete. Parallel to this, Tom Cruise wanted to use his talent for Mission: Impossible 2 and if he had chosen to accept Cruise’s proposal, he would not have been able to work on X-Men o The Lord of the rings.

Although he finally agreed to play GandalfMcKellen was hired to work first on X-Men, and when the film’s production dates were pushed back, he thought he could no longer be a part of The Lord of the Rings. That was until he spoke to Robert Shaye in a restaurant, who expressed his enthusiasm for being able to work alongside the great actor in The Lord of the rings. Bryan Singerdirector of X-Menhe promised McKellen that if the filming dates for The Lord of the Rings could be pushed back a little, he would make sure McKellen was prepared for it, and he kept his word.

Added to this, McKellen was not the first actor to be offered the role of Gandalf. Christopher Plummer, Anthony Hopkins y Sean Connery There were some names that were considered to become the most famous wizard in The Lord of the Rings, but they all rejected the offer. Beyond this, Ian McKellen He even contemplated abandoning his work on The Hobbit films. McKellen was used to working alongside other actors, but the nature of the production The Hobbit meant that his work was often done under the weight of loneliness.

McKellen’s main problem It had to do with the height of Gandalf. The large height difference between him and the hobbits required the actors to perform separately in front of green chromas so that their scenes could then be edited together to accurately show how tall each character was. In the end, the team knew how to keep McKellen and the scene of his resignation was just a scare. The truth is that Ian McKellen was a key piece in The Lord of the rings and without him nothing would have been the same.

