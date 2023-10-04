We know what the BMW i5 Touring looks like (yes, very nice)

It might just be the car everyone is waiting for in every comment section and left lane of the Autobahn: the BMW i5 Touring. This car combines exactly what we want: a spacious premium business car for the whole family. And as @wouter said during the driving test: one that drives exceptionally well.

Of course, the BMW 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring are an open secret. Everyone knows the car is coming. After all, BMW has already confirmed both. What they will look like is still unclear. Or rather, that was unclear. Because thanks to Wilco Blok and Cochespias we have the patent drawings of the Pamperbombers from Munich.

i5 Touring

The new BMW 5 and i5 are great looking cars. You have to see it in real life to fully appreciate the car. the only thing that takes some getting used to is the sloping trunk. The back line slopes down a bit like a lady’s dog taking a pee. it is not exactly ugly, but it does detract somewhat from the dynamic proportions. The reason BMW chose the rear is efficiency.

This will no longer apply to the i5 Touring. In fact, you can see that the center line is now rising. It actually gives the car a particularly dynamic appearance.

Technique 5 Touring

For the technical data we consult the unsurpassed Ynguldyn from Bimmerpost. The BMW 5 Series Touring is available as a 520d and 520d xDrive. The electric Fünfer is available as the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M50 xDrive. A few more flavors will be added in July: the 530e, 530e xDrive and 540d xDrive.

Regarding the i5 Touring, exactly one year later (July 2025) a small update is planned. It is not known what these changes are. It may be that new electric motors and batteries are planned, because it still seems a bit early for a facelift.

The BMW 5 Series Touring receives the factory code G61, this code also applies to the electric version. In addition to the regular 5 Series and i5 Touring, an M5 Touring is also planned. It is given the internal factory code ‘G99’ (the regular sedan is the G90). The M5 Touring was available as an E34 and E61, but both times it was not a success. The G99 M5 gets a drivetrain from the XM. That means the ‘S63B44’ V8 with electric motor. These together deliver 718 hp.

Production will start in March 2023. The BMW 5 Touring will remain in production until February 2031. At least, that is the plan.

Thanks to Wilco Blok!

