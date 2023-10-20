Joaquín Sánchez has dressed up and taken to the street with microphone in hand to ask about a survey of pedestrians. A report that has made the former footballer face people’s opinions face to face.

“It has been brutal, but it is very difficult,” said the former footballer about the job of reporter. “On the street you find everything and sometimes the answers are not what you expect and you have to improvise,” Joaquín said about his experience with the microphone in his hand.

After hours of characterization with makeup and hair, the former Betis captain suffered from being recognized by some people for his voice. “When I dressed up, people couldn’t locate me, but when I asked the question they could recognize me.”

Joaquín has gotten wet about what report he would like to cover, “I would love to give the Chimes in the street,” said the Rookie about his dream report.