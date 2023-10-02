Elena* is a journalist, and after the 2008 crisis, although her company was able to last a few years without letting her go, the dreaded ERE arrived and took her position away. After a time unemployed and retraining, she began working on small assignments from clients who wanted to open up to social networks or asked her to write texts for their websites. Everything didn’t add up to “even a normal average month,” according to her own account, and she ended up accepting a new position, not very well paid, in a marketing agency taking advantage of her new knowledge. That was in 2014.

“At first it was a little more difficult and I had to give up working for clients, but after six or seven months I had a better grasp of the point and I thought I could do my normal day, without overtime that no one paid me, and then in house to spend a couple of hours a day with external clients. That’s what I did until I realized that if I slowed down at the agency nothing was going to happen, because there were many people slower than me, so I started doing my own freelance work during the day, without the boss finding out, of course,” he explains a few years later.

Overemployed

Elena’s practice has become more popular in recent times, especially since the pandemic brought forward the rise of teleworking by several years, together with the destruction of geographical barriers that online implies, the flexibility of work in the digital age or the fact of being able to carry out the activity even from home, at any time. It all adds up.

It is the trend that in English is known as overemployed (“overemployed”), which although it has nuances about achieving financial freedom; At its epicenter is the exercise of two simultaneous jobs without their employers knowing. It even has its own subreddit, an unofficial validator of a certain online relevance where we can also see how those who simultaneously work two jobs are organized.

For example, the desk of someone who not only has two jobs that require him, as a security measure, to use two different computers. But you can even afford to have an iPad to watch some Netflix in the meantime.

Or how someone with not one but three jobs gets through airport control.

The magic of being overemployed.

Elena, in a somewhat decaffeinated version, remains that way. “I’m careful not to overload myself and end up causing problems in my company or to clients. I live in a province where our entire sector ends up getting to know each other, so after a while with this I told my boss that I was going to start accepting some assignments external things that my company did not offer, to do them outside my work hours. It’s not exactly true, but I’m old enough and salaries in this sector aren’t much. if you are not a partner or an eminence, so it is what it is.

There are more like Elena, and as we said, they have proliferated especially after the start of the pandemic. One of those cases, and with similar characteristics, is the one that Carla tells, who did not experience it firsthand, but she did witness it in her previous company.

“In digital marketing it is very common for an employee to have things outside of their work day (writing, SEO audits, advertising campaigns…). Many do not hide it and in the interview they already mentioned that they have their own website and certain clients. There are permissiveness with that as long as the person is transparent and does not do anything external during their work hours. I had a somewhat problematic colleague who was doing external things without anyone knowing, and one day, by mistake, when sending an email to Human Resources “he got the attachment mixed up and sent an invoice created from his company device to charge an external company for SEO tasks.”

This incident, with Human Resources no less, did not turn into a firing for a very specific cause. “They wanted to fire him, but at that time there was so little availability of SEO technicians, with such a high salary demand, that they couldn’t afford to fire him and they ate him with potatoes for a few more years until he was the one who decided to leave.”

From employee to entrepreneur

A variant of this rough moonlighting is that of those who do not exactly dedicate themselves to working for two different companies at the same time, but rather those who combine working for someone and, at the same time, creating their own company. Something also favorable for companies that can start only with their founder and do not require more infrastructure than a computer and an Internet connection.

For example, an SEO agency, or a marketing agency, or one whose product is software. Again, something that is far ahead in the United States compared to Spain, although we are already seeing how things are showing up.

An anonymous source linked to labor advice explains to us that this is something that occurs, especially since the pandemic, among civil servants. Both simultaneous work for two and the creation of a company. “Some work for a consultancy or directly create one, for example, because their experience and knowledge are there.” How do they do that? “They bill as self-employed. But not them, because being officials they cannot do it. They usually do it through their spouse.which they even register on purpose for that.

For someone who is not an official or does not have a contract that specifically mentions exclusivity as a requirement, this last step would not be necessary. “When a third party invoices for you, it is usually because there is something manifestly irregular. Or because your level of income would bring a tax return in which the Treasury would give you a good blow,” comments Fernando Zaplana, director of Decyde, a Murcian labor consultancy. .

Someone who simultaneously works two jobs secretly from their companies and exceeds the contribution limit will be paying more for their Social Security, but they will clearly be compensating them.

It also explains that moonlighting, which tries to combine two employed jobs in the same work day, is not the same as traditional moonlighting. The first is the one that overlaps days or even. “That would even be cause for proper dismissal.”

The most traditional moonlighting, such as working from Monday to Friday in an office and on weekends in a restaurant, does not present problems beyond the fatigue it may cause to the person. But in cases of multiple employment like the one we point out, there may be an additional conflict: exceeding the maximum contribution limit, estimated at 4,139.40 euros per month. “If someone exceeds that limit, he must communicate it to the companies that have hired him, because both that person and the companies are paying more Social Security. It is not very common, but it should be notified to avoid overpricing,” explains Fernando.

In the case of employees who hide their double position, this is not feasible, but it also has no consequences beyond the fact that the companies and themselves are paying more. In the case of communicating it, possibly both would do without it, so it is clearly profitable for the worker.

In Fernando’s experience, This is already happening, especially in liberal professions and also in the heat of the rise of teleworking. Not only because of the people who have two remote positions, but because being able to combine at least one remote position with another in person makes it possible. Simultaneous two face-to-face positions with directly overlapping schedules is impossible. “It is also happening among people in the office, but with those who only telework it happens more, it is more difficult to get caught,” says the expert.

“There are even dismissals that have ended up being unfair because it was not possible to prove that the person had another job. It could be suspected, it was seen that he was neglecting his obligations, taking too long… But it could not be proven. It’s usually difficult to prove.”.

“If someone wanted to do this in good faith, they could talk to your company directly,” the advisor continues. “If you work by goals instead of hours, and you accomplish them well, you shouldn’t have a problem.” Although perhaps, no matter how much overemployed growth we see today, it is a utopia to think that a company is going to accept such a deal.

*All the names of the testimonies in this report have been modified at the request of those interviewed.

Featured image | Xataka with Midjourney.