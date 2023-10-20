Grand Theft Auto V originally debuted in September 2013. This means that a decade has passed and the new installment of the saga has not even been revealed. Fans of the saga are worried, fearing that future games starting from GTA VI will take the same time or even longer to debut.

Some players predict that they will be old when GTA VII is a reality and available. Other fans imagined a more pessimistic scenario, believing that they will already be dead by the time the title debuts.

Players fear not being able to play GTA VII and more games in the saga

GTA fans fear that future deliveries will take a long time to arrive

As you know, GTA V has been a gold mine for Rockstar. The title has had ports for 3 generations of consoles and has remained one of the best-selling games for years. Because of this, his fans believe that the studio does not urgently need to release the new installment.

Part of the community fears that GTA VI will be just as successful and this will cause Rockstar to take another decade or even more to make GTA VII and future installments. Fans believe that the company could follow this model, which would mean waiting 10 or 20 years.

“I was in college when GTA V came out. I’ll be in a nursing home when GTA VII comes out,” one player jokingly stated. There are even people who believe that they will not be able to enjoy the next installments of the saga, because they will already be dead.

“We all joke that we will never see GTA VII or GTA VIII or future new games in this series due to the increasingly long gaps between them, but even some developers at Rockstar do not foresee them working on another GTA game after GTA VI,” commented another player.

Fuente