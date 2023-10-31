Ömer has been very distant from Süsen since he saw how his girlfriend took refuge in Sarp when she found out that Leyla had died.

The young man cannot understand why there is such complicity between them and cannot help but feel jealous while Süsen only wants to get closer to him, but she does not have answers to his questions.

The young woman cannot tell her boyfriend that she now gets along so well with Sarp because they share a secret. He knows the reason for the argument with Leyla, that after the struggle Tolga’s sister fell down the stairs, and how Kadir died! Will his secret be safe?

“I don’t want to talk until you tell me why you went to Sarp instead of me,” Ömer tells him, who is clear that as long as Süsen doesn’t answer that, nothing between them will ever be the same. Will this be the beginning of the end of their relationship?

