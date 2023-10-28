Last year’s mobile with some more improvements. This has been my feeling in much of the high-end for much of the last two years. There have been advances that have shown me the opposite, such as the great leap from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra and its camera or folding devices like the OnePlus Open, which show that it was possible to improve everything that was already on the market.

Although year after year it seems that the smartphone peak is approaching and that the valley in improvements is about to arrive, I have hope for 2024. The best panels are yet to come, we have already surpassed processors like the Apple M1 in GPUs for smartphones and Sony has an ace up its sleeve to revolutionize cameras for the next generations.

The war of the panels. As he explained yesterday, one of the most popular wars is that of the nits. Manufacturers are striving to achieve the brightest screens, with manufacturers like Xiaomi promising up to 3,000 nits in terminals like the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro.

These types of next-generation panels are a valuable addition to our phones. Proposals like the Google Pixel 8 Pro are a before and after compared to the previous generation. Once you try a panel with this level of brightness (viewing in the sun is radically different on phones with +2,000 real nits), it is difficult to go back to the previous ones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will lead the way. In terms of overall performance, Qualcomm has managed to take the lead this year. It has surpassed the Apple A17 Pro according to the first benchmarks, and the GPU is even above desktop processors like the Apple M1.

Having a GPU at this level opens the doors to a graphical level never before seen in mobile games. For players in this format, as a server, this is excellent news. Of course, looking at the life cycle that phones with this processor will have, this is also good news.

Sony Lytia. This name may not sound familiar to you, but it is one of the most important technological changes in recent years. The famous Sony “IMX” camera sensors now have a successor. A new type of sensor stacked with technology inherited from professional cameras and which they have premiered at the OnePlus Open. The result? One of the phones with the best camera on the market.

Huge batteries. According to the increasingly accurate rumor mill, terminals like the OnePlus 12 would arrive with a 5,400mAh battery. We have not broken the 5,000mAh barrier for years, a figure that could begin to improve starting next year.

AI, increasingly a protagonist. It is taking its first steps, but manufacturers are beginning to bet everything on AI. Google is the best example, making the Pixel 8 Pro practically half hardware and half AI-powered software.

Motorola is already working on Moto AI, an AI based on current generative language models that will process data locally. Rumors are also strong about Apple working on its own language models, to take Siri to the next level.

Definitely, the room for improvement is still alive in high-end, without forgetting that a good part of these improvements end up being inherited by lower-range mobile phones as the generations advance.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | The Google Pixel 8 cameras, explained: AI takes control to govern mobile photography