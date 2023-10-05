Our friend and guest of honor, Miguel Ángel Revilla, has been in charge of animating the night at El Hormiguero. The politician has visited Pablo Motos again to review the turbulent current events.

On this occasion, after knowing his opinion on the main actors of the next investiture in which Pedro Sánchez will try to form a Government, the presenter was interested in knowing if the Cantabrian believes that he will succeed or not.

“The Catalans are an intelligent people and they know that they are not leading us in the right direction,” he said, referring to the independentists. After this, he concluded by saying that he believes that the general secretary of the PSOE will accept the requests of the secessionists and “will make the mistake” of not calling new elections. That’s how he told it!