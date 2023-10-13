Anderson Lima has experienced the adrenaline of entering La Voz at the last second, since Pablo López has pressed the button just seconds after the talent finished his Audition.

Sasa is the next talent to take the stage of The Voice. Sasa is a person with many insecurities and she has admitted to being hysterical and very nervous before her performance.

The talent wears a lot of amulets and her lucky boots to get on the stage of La Voz.

The 25-year-old has liked music since she was a child, but she has always thought that it is not her thing, which is why being in the Blind Auditions of The Voice is quite a challenge for her.

Sasa has sung Creep, a very special song, but he has not been able to convince any of the coaches to turn their chair.

Even so, the talent has taken some advice from Malú and Luis Fonsi: “Your voice echo is beautiful and there were very beautiful nuances, but there was a bit of lack of control in the higher parts,” Malú pointed out.

And in a minute and a half they have to show the best of themselves, something very complicated considering the bundle of uncontrollable nerves they can have: “You have a lot of talent, but I missed seeing the middle part of your voice, I’m telling you.” with a lot of respect,” said the Puerto Rican coach.

Everyone has agreed that Sasa is a great artist and that she can perfectly follow her path. We hope to see you again soon, Sasa!