If you are a fan of Instagram, like I have been for a long time, missing the occasional hour or so of its infinite Reels, it is likely that you have experienced the surprise of seeing how this social network can devour a good part of your mobile data rate.

Apart from what was mentioned, each image, video or story you see in the application involves a data load, which can lead you to spend more than expected at the end of the month. This has happened to me more than once, and As a frequent Instagram user, I have even spent up to 40% of my monthly rate with just this app.

Yes, it is true that I have a rate of “only” 15 GB, but, taking into account that there are certain days of the week that I spend completely away from home and from the comfort of my WiFi, I have had to do without the use of other applications that also consume a lot of money, such as Spotify and survive an hour on the train without music.

However, over time, I have learned to manage and reduce data consumption on Instagram quite a bit. The key is to activate “data saving mode”, a function that this social network offers to limit the amount of data you use. In doing so, It is true that I have noticed a big change at the end of the month with my rate. If you consume about 6 GB, the reduction is almost 50%.

Data saving mode on Instagram: your ally to reduce data consumption

Before seeing how to activate data saving mode on Instagram, it is essential to understand how it works. By enabling this option, you will be limiting the loading speed of content in the application, which will mainly affect the viewing of videos, stories and photos. Instagram, in a nutshell, It will reduce the loading speed of all that multimedia content.

An important point to note is that this feature will only affect content loading when you are using mobile data. If you’re connected to a WiFi network, content will continue to load as usual.

Despite this, and although you certainly notice the change, the consumption benefit is greater than the time you are waiting for a story or Reel, which is what takes “the longest”, to load.

Activating data saving mode on Instagram is simple. These are the steps to follow for Android or iOS:

Open the Instagram application on your mobile. Go to your profile by tapping the icon located in the lower right corner of the screen. In the upper right corner of your profile, you will find the three horizontal stripes, known as the options menu. Touch them. Access “Settings and Privacy” from the menu. Once inside the settings, select “Data usage and media quality.” Activate the “Use less data” option.

As you can see, You can also take additional steps to further optimize data usage on Instagram.. In the settings of this feature, you will find an option that allows you to play multimedia files in high resolution only when you are connected to a WiFi network.

By activating this option, the quality of the photos will be slightly reduced when using mobile data, which will help you further reduce data consumption. However, the difference in quality is quite imperceptible to most users.

In my experience, activating data saving mode on Instagram has been a fairly wise choice. Taking into account that it only affects when you have mobile data activated and not WiFi, I make sure I don’t have to worry about how much consumption I am making of this social network.