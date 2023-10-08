The current affairs gathering helps us get to know our collaborators much more closely. Cristina Pardo, Juan Del Val, Nuria Roca and Tamara Falcó have responded to a curious question from Pablo Motos: Do you have advisors?

Juan Del Val has acknowledged that no, except for the Treasury, as have Cristina Pardo and Nuria Roca. For their part, Tamara Falcó and Pablo Motos have acknowledged that they do have them: “I have advisors for everything, I love to get advice even if I do whatever I want afterwards,” he acknowledged.

Tamara has explained that she has a tax advisor, her representatives who tell her what project they should take, her image advisors… Juan Del Val has been doing the math and has counted up to 10 advisors.

For his part, Pablo Motos has also acknowledged having advisors: “Here everyone has their opinion, but I’m like you, so I do what I want.” The presenter has acknowledged that he has a social media and tax advisor.