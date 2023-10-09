Akif does not change. He wants to be rich again and doesn’t care if he has to blackmail or threaten to achieve his goal.

If the businessman recently threatened Şevval that he had kidnapped Mrs. Sevgi in exchange for her silence, now it is Gönül’s turn.

Akif saw how Orhan’s wife decided not to help Sengül when she went into labor after falling in the forest, leaving her there to her fate.

The businessman shows up at Afra’s mother’s restaurant and tells her that he is clear: if she doesn’t give him a large sum of money, he will tell Orhan everything. Will Gönül accept the deal?

–