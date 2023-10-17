Suzan wants to surprise her son and talks to Ahmet about organizing a birthday party for him.

In the next chapter we will see Akif’s wife ask Asiye to help her prepare the surprise and the young woman will be a little sad. She and Ömer have always celebrated their birthday together since they grew up thinking they were twins.

Suzan will tell him that this year she would like Ömer to celebrate with his real family, that is, with his biological parents, something that will not sit well with Asiye. She and Emel will always be her sisters!

Suzan will tell him not to misunderstand her and that they will all have an unforgettable day together and insists again that he please help her organize the birthday. Will Asiye accept her proposal?

On the other hand, Akif will talk to Leyla again to try to get her not to say anything about Kadir’s death and to delete the video that shows everything that happened that fateful day. Tolga’s sister will continue to insist that the Erens know the truth, but Süsen will be capable of anything to prevent it.

Furthermore, Orhan will realize that marrying Gönül was a mistake and will make a drastic decision. What will it be?

Enjoy a new episode of Hermanos, tonight, on Antena 3!

