Süsen and Leyla had a strong confrontation because of the video of Kadir’s death. Süsen wants to prevent Tolga’s sister from telling Ömer that she was involved in the accident in which her older brother lost her life.

After the argument, Süsen accidentally pushes Leyla and the young woman falls down the stairs and remains… unconscious! While Sarp watches the whole scene.

In the next chapter we will see Tolga, very worried about his sister, who will try everything possible to save Leyla’s life.

Meanwhile, Sarp will advise Süsen to say that he didn’t see anything and that everything was an accident. He wants to protect her friend and claims that they both saw Leyla when she was already lying on the ground unconscious!

On the other hand, Sengül is very sad when he finds out that Gönül is pregnant since he had hoped to return to Orhan. How will everything be resolved?

Don’t miss the next episodes of Hermanos to find out!