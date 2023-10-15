The actor has said that he comes from the world of theater and in that environment if something moves you it is better not to touch you so that the audience does not notice.

Against this background, Mariano Peña remembered the day when his false mustache was not in place, “I could tell with the sweat that it tickled my mustache,” the guest said.

Mariano Peña remembers that Paco León looked at him, but his gaze was not the same, “he is a person who laughs with his eyes,” the director’s friend has confessed. A sequence in which Paco León finally decided to stop filming so that the actor could be attended to and someone could add his mustache.