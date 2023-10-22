The day of the trial for Ceylin and Ilgaz’s divorce arrives after it was postponed. Prosecutor Kaya tries to win back lawyer Erguvan, but she is not going to make it easy for him.

Ceylin tells her still husband that she cannot forgive him so easily and also believes that their differences will end up breaking their relationship again and again. She tells him that she needs time to think and decide if she wants to stay with him or not.

The couple goes to court to permanently end their marriage. However, the last word has not yet been said.

The judge first asks Ceylin if she is sure to continue with the process and she answers yes. Ilgaz’s turn comes and he answers no to the same question and that he rejects the divorce agreement: “I love my wife more than anything.”

What will happen now? Will Ceylin reconsider and also refuse to divorce Ilgaz?

