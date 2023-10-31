Although the manga Jujutsu Kaisen is leaving consequences on all types of people, the MAPPA anime continues its work with an exceptional adaptation. The Shibuya Arc is entering its halfway point and the episodes are becoming more and more intense, with its creator being the happiest with the result.

However, not everything seems to be positive in the anime. Through the official Twitter account of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, creator of the series, has without prior notice issued a warning to MAPPA regarding its workers. The mangaka wants everyone involved in the series to be rewarded for their great dedication and dedication in each of the episodes.

“I hope that the people who have worked so hard to make this experience and animation possible are rewarded more and more. That’s all I have to say!”

It is not the first time that Akutami has thrown a dart at MAPPA regarding the treatment of the studio’s animators. In June of this same year, the author already showed his concern for the workers, commenting that he was afraid that they would work too much and not have free time to rest.

It must be remembered that MAPPA is one of the best anime studios today, but also one of the most controversial. With the release of the fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojinnumerous accusations of exploitation of the animators appeared, ensuring that many of them had not set foot in their homes for several weeks.

It is currently not known if the work method It is the same, but everything indicates that the burdens are much less heavy considering the time they have been waiting to launch the new seasons of the most anticipated series of the moment.

